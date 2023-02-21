Daily news update: E-tolls permanently scrapped, Life Esidimeni compensation and load shedding stage 6

Citizen Reporter

Sopa 2023: E-tolls permanently scrapped

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced during his State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Monday that e-tolls have been permanently scrapped.

The premier explained that all the finer details would be ironed out in the near future.

Life Esidimeni: R400m paid to victims, with more compensation expected

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu sits to give testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown, 22 January 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

More than R400 million has so far been paid to the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy, with much more expected to be paid in the future.

This was revealed at the provincial legislature’s health committee meeting on Friday, according to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom.

Eskom to implement Stage 6 on Sunday

Experts say South Africans should brace for consistent stage 7 load shedding from July… Photo: iStock

Stage 6 rolling blackouts are set to continue across South Africa until Wednesday evening, according to outgoing Eskom chief executive officer (CEO) André de Ruyter.

“We will have load shedding stage 6 prevailing until Wednesday evening peak. And by Thursday, we will then be able to start phasing that down to load shedding stage 4 with load shedding stage 3 being reached by the weekend,” he said.

Trevor Noah’s thunderous applause during Kevin Hart’s last show

Trevor Noah and Kevin Hart- ‘Reality Check’ SA Tour. Picture: Instagram @trevornoah

Kevin Hart wrapped hisReality Check tour in South Africa over the weekend with a surprise guest who appeared on his last show. Trevor Noah received a thunderous welcome back home.

Hart performed three shows at SunBet Arena, Times Square in Pretoria from Friday, as his first show was last Wednesday in Cape Town.

Chiefs management backs troubled Arthur Zwane

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 21: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs management is said have the back of coach Arthur Zwane despite unfavourable results at the club, which has seen the coach being questioned by the club’s supporters.

Zwane, who is in his first season as a Chiefs coach, is currently under pressure at the Soweto side due to some poor performances – on Sunday, Chiefs were beaten 3-2 by Golden Arrows.

