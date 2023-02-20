‘It’s their right’: Zwane reacts to booing from Chiefs fans

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane was booed by the Kaizer Chiefs supporters after their 3-2 loss to Golden Arrows on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs supporters at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane booed and chanted the ‘Zwane must go’ slogans.

They were peeved at how their team had allowed Arrows to come from behind and beat them in the DStv Premiership match.

“Look, it’s within their rights. I mean they are disappointed. They believe we should have won this game,” Zwane told reporters after the game.

“I also believe we should have wrapped it up in the first half. We let ourselves down and I understand their frustration. We had a number of chances,” added Zwane.

Chiefs took the lead in the ninth minute through Sifiso Hlanti’ header from a Keagan Dolly corner kick.

But Arrows managed to get one back just before half time through Neverdie Makhubela.

With their consistent attacks, Amakhosi took the lead again two minutes into the second half through Mduduzi Shabalala.

But Knox Mutizwa equalised again for Arrows before netting the winner with just over 10 minutes to the end.

Discouraging result ahead of derby

But in between that Chiefs had a number of good scoring chances which they wasted.

“Today is one game for me we should have scored at least six from the first half. And you look at the second half, we ended up conceding three goals unnecessarily.

“But it is one of those things where you have a bad day at the office,” explained Zwane.

“We gave the game away… Look at the number of chances we created in the first half, look at the goals, how we conceded as well.

“We were just flat, actually we played in patches. But whenever we were going forward we looked dangerous – but didn’t take enough chances.

“We created enough to win this game and we could’ve defended better. Unfortunately we didn’t take the chances.

“But it is part of the game and I cannot falter the performances of the boys,” said Zwane.

The result was not what Zwane or the fans would have wanted in the build up to the big Soweto derby game.

Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Pirates are on a high and easily beat Maritzburg United 2-1 on Friday.