Chiefs management backs troubled Arthur Zwane

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs management is said have the back of coach Arthur Zwane despite unfavourable results at the club, which has seen the coach being questioned by the club’s supporters.



Zwane, who is in his first season as a Chiefs coach, is currently under pressure at the Soweto side due to some poor performances – on Sunday, Chiefs were beaten 3-2 by Golden Arrows.



Management at Amakhosi believes that Zwane knows what he is doing with the club and to see the club recording some poor results doesn’t really faze them too much.



“You should know that coach Arthur is trusted at the club, I think everybody knows that by now. The management believes in him and they have seen what he has done with the young players. The club has a plan, … they know that this season is going to be difficult. There are a lot of new players and the coaches need to find the right balance,” said a source.



“There is no use in having quality players in your squad but you end up not knowing how to use them. A lot of people are talking out there and they think Arthur will lose his job.



“But that won’t happen, at least for now because there is progress and a good plan for the team. Remember what happened with coach Steve (Komphela)? They believed in him, the fans were very angry and no one thought he would spend as much time as he did. What I just want to say to you is that coach Arthur is very safe and his job is also safe.”