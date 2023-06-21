Daily news update: Inquest docket into Joemat-Pettersson’s death, Diepsloot protest and Thabo Bester case update

By Citizen Reporter

Police open inquest docket into Joemat-Pettersson’s death

Police have confirmed that African National Congress (ANC) MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s death is suspected to be “unnatural” and will now be the subject of an investigation.

The former minister of energy and ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson passed away earlier this month.

Three more arrests expected in Thabo Bester’s case, ninth suspect abandons bail

Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday along with her co-accused. Magudumana is accused of aiding and abetting the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. Picture: Twitter/ @Chriseldalewis

The case against nine suspects accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester in his daring escape from prison has taken a new turn. The state has revealed that three more suspects will be arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

Nine suspects appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing multiple charges related to Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year after he faked his death.

WATCH: Diepsloot residents burn stalls and close businesses to try force Ramaphosa to listen

Stalls set alight and shops closed along Ingonyama Street by angry residents in the are area, 20 June 2023, after crime protests turned violent as demonstrators burn hawkers’ stalls: Many shop owners were forced to close their businesses when Diepsloot residents embarked on a violent protest. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The community of Diepsloot has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the area following ongoing protests against crime in the area.

The residents delivered a memorandum to the Diepsloot police station on Tuesday, saying they are fed up with the high levels of crime in the area.

Private funders pour millions into the NPA

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and NPA head Shamila Batohi at an event in March welcoming new prosecutors. Photo: DoJ/Facebook

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has received R43.5 million through donations and sponsorship so far this current financial year.

This is R13 million more compared to the R30 million it had received by March, as reported by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

ActionSA accuses Makhubele of delaying Gwamanda no-confidence motion

Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele speaks to The Citizen newspaper in Johannesburg, 27 October 2022, during the council meeting in Johannesburg to vote for section 79 chairpersons. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ActionSA has accused Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele of intentionally delaying the motion of no confidence in Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda was expected to face the vote in council on Tuesday, but ActionSA said Makhubele did not take their motion to the council’s programming committee.

Thabo Bester appears in court virtually in designer gear, his lawyers withdraw from case

Pictures: Twitter/ @Chriseldalewis and uk.louisvuitton.com

The case against eight suspects arrested in connection with the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been postponed to August.

Bester, his alleged girlfriend and accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and seven other suspects appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Siya Kolisi ‘feeling good’ and thankful for backing from Bok bosses

TOULON, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 11: Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks) during the South Africa men’s national rugby media conference at Grand Hotel des Sablettes Plage on November 11, 2022 in Toulon, France. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images)

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is feeling good and positive as he continues his journey back from a serious knee injury while also being in a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France in September and October.

Kolisi fronted up to the media at a Bok press conference in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon and was in good spirits as he explained that being part of the squad during this time was important for him to stay in the right frame of mind.

