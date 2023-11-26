Daily news update: SA ranked among top 10 for crime, South African woman among hostages released, Oscar Pistorius’ lawyer disappointed

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, South Africa has been ranked among the top 10 countries with the highest criminality in the world, a 79-year-old woman with South African nationality was one of the hostages released by Hamas, and Oscar Pistorius’ lawyer welcomed the decision to grant him parole but said they are disappointed he will only be released in January.

We also delve into court ruling that a man should not get the R610,000 back after he gave it to his girlfriend in an attempt to hide the money from his wife, a North West councillor charged for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with minor children may face more charges, and South Africa’s heatwave continues.

News today: 26 November

Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime

Photo: iStock

South Africa has been ranked among the top 10 countries with the highest criminality in the world.

This is according to the latest global organised crime index, released by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC).

South Africa ranks 7th out of 193 countries.

The report said the cocaine and heroin trade were particular concerns, while extortion is also on the rise.

South African woman among hostages released during Israel-Hamas truce

79-year-old Channah Peri, who has South African nationality was among those freed. Photo: X/@AvivaKlompas

As the Israel-Hamas ceasefire entered its second day, a 79-year-old woman who has South African nationality, was one of the hostages released by Hamas.

Thirty-nine Palestinians and 13 Israelis were welcomed home after release from Israeli prisons and captivity in Gaza, respectively when the truce kicked in on Friday.

Channah Peri, who has South African nationality, was among those freed.

Oscar Pistorius’ lawyer disappointed he won’t be home for Christmas

The parole board has set Oscar Pistorius’ release for 5 January 2024. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

With less than two months before convicted killer Oscar Pistorius is released from prison, his lawyer has welcomed the decision to grant him parole but said they are disappointed that he will only be released in January next year.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) convened at the Atteridgeville Prison in Pretoria on Friday to consider him for early release and announced his parole effective 5 January 2024 after having served eight years in prison.

Court rules man can’t get R610,000 back after he gave it to girlfriend to hide from his wife

Picture: iStock

The South Gauteng High Court on Friday ruled that a man should not get the R610,000 back after he gave it to his girlfriend in an attempt to hide the money from his wife, who he was considering divorcing.

The husband, named as HW, was having an affair with the woman, named as RS, for two years when he withdrew the money in 2017.

However, when the relationship with RS ended, HW claimed the money given to her was a loan and asked for it to be paid back.

North West councillor may face more charges for alleged statutory rape of two boys

The Orkney Magistrates’ Court on Friday denied bail to 43-year-old Tebogo Sepale. Photo: Screengram

A North West councillor charged for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with minor children may face more charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The Orkney Magistrates’ Court on Friday denied bail to 43-year-old Tebogo Sepale, a suspended councillor at the Matlosana Local Municipality.

The case against Sepale was postponed to 17 January 2024, for his first appearance at the Regional Court.

Heatwave: Residents urged to exercise caution amid stage 6 load shedding

The heatwave that has seen a spike in electricity demand. Photo: iStock

The heatwave, that has seen a spike in electricity demand and low dam and diesel levels which contributed towards pushing load shedding up to stage 6, is set to continue at least until Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned of heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures this week.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they have noted with concern the warning from Saws and urged residents to exercise extreme caution during the scorching weather.

‘This tops it all – what an honour’: Somizi Mhlongo left speechless over special gift

Picture: Instagram @somizi

South African media personality and television presenter, Somizi Mhlongo, was left speechless on Saturday morning when artist SK Original, real name Sandile Kgaphola, revealed his cracked glass art tribute to him on social media.

Taking to the comments section, Somgaga expressed his gratitude to the talented artist.

“In my 50 years of living. I’ve received gifts. Won awards. But this tops it all. What an honour. [You’re] not just a talent. [Your] art is spiritual. It can only be God that can anoint [you] like this. [You are your] ancestors wildest dreams. Thank u so much,” the actor wrote.

KZN raider Royal Victory wins the Summer Cup

The winner of the Summer Cup at Turffontein, Royal Victory. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

Starting at odds of 30-1, outsider Royal Victory landed the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein on Saturday.

A raider from the KwaZulu-Natal yard of Natie Kotzen and ridden by Muzi Yeni, the four-year-old gelding was given little chance by expert pundits and languished at 70-1 in ante-post betting for the R5-million 2000m contest, Joburg’s biggest horse race.

The presence of championship challenging Yeni in the saddle drew some late money on course and Royal Victory paid R18.50 for a win on the tote.

