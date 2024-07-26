Kruger National Park rhino poacher nabbed twice gets 50-year sentence

Mnisi was nabbed just over two years later for killing another rhino.

Three rhino poachers have been sentenced to 50, 33 and 21 years for killing rhinos in the Kruger National Park.

Dominic Mnisi, Lwazi Malambe and Ayanda Ngomane were recently convicted of trespassing, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a firearm to commit a crime, conspiracy to commit a crime, and animal cruelty.

Mnisi was sentenced to 50 years effectively, with several charges running concurrently. Malambe was given 33 years effectively, and Ngomane 21.

Mnisi and Malambe were arrested in January 2017 with a rifle, ammunition and four fresh rhino horns. The horns were later linked to two white rhino killed not far from where the pair were nabbed.

They were granted bail, but Mnisi was nabbed just over two years later for killing another rhino.

Arrested twice

A tracker dog helped find Mnisi and Ngomane with a rifle, ammunition, knife and two rhino horns in their possession.

ALSO READ: Kruger Park records ‘steady decline’ in rhino poaching

Speaking in the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday, Mnisi said he had learnt that crime was bad.

I have learnt, your worship, that it is not good to be involved in crime. I have learnt to work and not involve myself in activities that are against the law”.

Accussed Dominic Mnisi, said that he is remorseful for being involved in a Rhino Pouching crime. He was arrested twice and is appearing for his sentencing at Skukuza Magistrate court in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga. @dailysunsa #AnimalCruelty #Rhinopoaching pic.twitter.com/1Cvu5dnFN0 — Kgalalelo Tlhoaele (@Kgalulul) July 25, 2024

Rhino poachers sentenced for 2019 killings

The court last year sentenced three men to a combined sentence of 100 years for poaching.

The three were arrested around the Malelane area in the Kruger National Park in November 2019.

Police said the arrest came after a field ranger spotted a suspicious-looking white Hyundai H1 with two occupants.

“He decided to stop it to conduct a spot check. He requested the permit which was produced and seemed to be in order as it was bearing the names of the two visible occupants.

ALSO READ: Hawks investigate R9m rhino horn stockpile theft

“Whilst still speaking to the driver, he noticed that two other people were lying flat on the floor behind the back seats,” explained spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The ranger asked the driver to switch off the engine and hand the car keys to him, before opening the back of the van. When he slid the door open, the firearm was aimed at him.

The ranger searched the men and vehicle and found five rhino horns, one hunting rifle with a silencer, fourteen live rounds, two knives and five mobile phones were found in the vehicle.

Their sentences

Zwelithini Mathebula (37) and Lucky Mhlongo (39) were sentenced to 34 years imprisonment each for killing endangered species, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of dangerous weapons.

While Teddy Dlamini (37) was sentenced to 39 years imprisonment on the same charges and for pointing a firearm.