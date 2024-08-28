Daily news update: Simelane’s dodgy VBS ‘loan’ | Why we don’t report crime | SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes civil society organisations have added their voice to calls for Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to urgently clarify corruption allegations that linked her to the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.

Meanwhile, a fresh report states only 43.8% of South Africans would report a crime in progress, while 80.4% feel safe walking around their neighbourhood during the day.

Furthermore, amid growing concerns over limited funding, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is now contending with a staggering R1.55 billion bill in civil claims.

News Today: 28 August 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging winds and waves along the coast in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the Eastern Cape; damaging winds affecting parts of the Northern, Western, and Eastern Cape; disruptive snow and icy roads in the Cape Winelands; and a cold front bringing very cold conditions, strong winds, and rough seas to the Western, Northern, and Eastern Cape provinces until Thursday. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Pressure mounts on Thembi Simelane to account for dodgy VBS ‘loan’

Civil society organisations have added their voice to calls for Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to urgently clarify corruption allegations that linked her to the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.

Freedom Under Law (FUL), Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Judges Matter and Defend Our Democracy have expressed concerns about the explosive revelation that Simelane, was connected to unlawful investments in VBS Mutual Bank.

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane. Picture: Picture: Neil McCartney

Simelane allegedly took a R575 600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, and brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while she was mayor of the city in 2016.

CONTINUE READING: Pressure mounts on Thembi Simelane to account for dodgy VBS ‘loan’

JRA says Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs will be delayed further after contractor fired

The reconstruction of Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg will face further delays, with the project now pushed back to 2026.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has confirmed that it was in the process of appointing a new contractor to undertake the rehabilitation project of the Lilian Ngoyi Street, located in the city’s central business district (CBD).

Construction workers on Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg on 25 July 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Last month, the JRA issued a 14-day notice of intent to terminate the contract with Step Up Engineering due to the company’s failure to meet contractual obligations.

CONTINUE READING: JRA says Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs will be delayed further after contractor fired

Less than half of South Africans would report a crime if they witnessed one – Stats SA

A fresh report states only 43.8% of South Africans would report a crime in progress, while 80.4% feel safe walking around their neighbourhood during the day.

Additionally, 59.3% of respondents were satisfied with their area’s policing but 69% said sentences handed to those guilty of gender-based violence and femicide were too lenient.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. Picture: Twitter / StatsSA

These figures come from the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey 2023/24 presented by Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke on Tuesday, 27 August.

CONTINUE READING: Less than half of South Africans would report a crime if they witnessed one – Stats SA

Gospel legend Solly Moholo hospitalised in Botswana

Gospel singer Solly Moholo has been hospitalised in Botswana, according to a statement released by his management team.

Moholo had travelled to Botswana to pre-launch his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza.

Gospel singer Solly Moholo. Picture: Facebook

However, following his return to his residence in Botswana, Moholo fell ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

CONTINUE READING: Gospel legend Solly Moholo hospitalised in Botswana

Cash-strapped SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims, including for soldiers shot during training

Amid growing concerns over limited funding, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is now contending with a staggering R1.55 billion bill in civil claims.

This information was disclosed in a parliamentary reply recently published by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga.

Members of the SANDF watch bombs being dropped during a demonstration in the Northern Cape, 9 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The question came from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Vuyani Pambo, who had asked Motshekga to provide details on the total number of outstanding claims resulting from court cases against the SANDF.

CONTINUE READING: Cash-strapped SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims, including for soldiers shot during training

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Minister of Justice linked to VBS | Cholota court bid fails | Summer without load shedding?