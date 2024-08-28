Daily news update: Simelane’s dodgy VBS ‘loan’ | Why we don’t report crime | SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
News today includes civil society organisations have added their voice to calls for Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to urgently clarify corruption allegations that linked her to the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.
Meanwhile, a fresh report states only 43.8% of South Africans would report a crime in progress, while 80.4% feel safe walking around their neighbourhood during the day.
Furthermore, amid growing concerns over limited funding, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is now contending with a staggering R1.55 billion bill in civil claims.
News Today: 28 August 2024
The weather service has warned of damaging winds and waves along the coast in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the Eastern Cape; damaging winds affecting parts of the Northern, Western, and Eastern Cape; disruptive snow and icy roads in the Cape Winelands; and a cold front bringing very cold conditions, strong winds, and rough seas to the Western, Northern, and Eastern Cape provinces until Thursday. – full weather forecast here.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Pressure mounts on Thembi Simelane to account for dodgy VBS ‘loan’
Civil society organisations have added their voice to calls for Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to urgently clarify corruption allegations that linked her to the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.
Freedom Under Law (FUL), Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Judges Matter and Defend Our Democracy have expressed concerns about the explosive revelation that Simelane, was connected to unlawful investments in VBS Mutual Bank.
Simelane allegedly took a R575 600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, and brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while she was mayor of the city in 2016.
CONTINUE READING: Pressure mounts on Thembi Simelane to account for dodgy VBS ‘loan’
JRA says Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs will be delayed further after contractor fired
The reconstruction of Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg will face further delays, with the project now pushed back to 2026.
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has confirmed that it was in the process of appointing a new contractor to undertake the rehabilitation project of the Lilian Ngoyi Street, located in the city’s central business district (CBD).
Last month, the JRA issued a 14-day notice of intent to terminate the contract with Step Up Engineering due to the company’s failure to meet contractual obligations.
CONTINUE READING: JRA says Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs will be delayed further after contractor fired
Less than half of South Africans would report a crime if they witnessed one – Stats SA
A fresh report states only 43.8% of South Africans would report a crime in progress, while 80.4% feel safe walking around their neighbourhood during the day.
Additionally, 59.3% of respondents were satisfied with their area’s policing but 69% said sentences handed to those guilty of gender-based violence and femicide were too lenient.
These figures come from the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey 2023/24 presented by Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke on Tuesday, 27 August.
CONTINUE READING: Less than half of South Africans would report a crime if they witnessed one – Stats SA
Gospel legend Solly Moholo hospitalised in Botswana
Gospel singer Solly Moholo has been hospitalised in Botswana, according to a statement released by his management team.
Moholo had travelled to Botswana to pre-launch his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza.
However, following his return to his residence in Botswana, Moholo fell ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
CONTINUE READING: Gospel legend Solly Moholo hospitalised in Botswana
Cash-strapped SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims, including for soldiers shot during training
Amid growing concerns over limited funding, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is now contending with a staggering R1.55 billion bill in civil claims.
This information was disclosed in a parliamentary reply recently published by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga.
The question came from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Vuyani Pambo, who had asked Motshekga to provide details on the total number of outstanding claims resulting from court cases against the SANDF.
CONTINUE READING: Cash-strapped SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims, including for soldiers shot during training
In other news today:
- Hammanskraal taps to run clean water in October, says department
- Petition to recall Joburg mayor hits 10 000 signatures in one day
- Legal centre launches legal challenge for domestic violence victims
- ‘Sparks will fly’: Mchunu on construction mafia, extortion investigations
- ‘There are times I cry myself to sleep’ – Chidimma Adetshina on Miss SA experience
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Minister of Justice linked to VBS | Cholota court bid fails | Summer without load shedding?
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.