Daily news update: President summons Simelane | Brink’s plea to save coalition | SA’s paralympic team ready to go
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of The Citizen's top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa has summoned Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to respond to VBS allegations, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink wants to save the city’s coalition, and four state capture accused MK party members have been sworn in as MPs.
Also, hundreds of Soweto residents marched to the Joburg Mayor’s office to demand jobs, and multi-award-winning drummer Makaya Ntshoko died on Wednesday morning.
In sport, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been cleared fit to play just a day after being left out of the team to play against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship and the SA Paralympic team is ready for the tournament.
See today’s weather forecast.
News today: 29 August 2024
Ramaphosa summons Justice Minister Simelane to explain ‘dodgy’ VBS-linked loan
President Cyril Ramaphosa has summoned Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to provide a detailed report on allegations that link her to the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.
Simelane allegedly took a R575 600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, and brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while she was mayor of the city in 2016.
‘There’s no divorce papers’: Mayor Brink’s plea to save Tshwane coalition
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink wants to save ActionSA’s marriage with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other coalition partners in the City of Tshwane.
Brink and other signatories to the Multi-Party-Charter held a press briefing on Wednesday about the latest developments in the City.
Four state capture accused MK party members sworn in as MPs
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has welcomed new members of parliament (MPs) including corruption accused former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama.
Eight MK party MPs as well as two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members were sworn in at Cape Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town, Western Cape.
‘We are still unemployed’: Joburg residents march to Mayor Dada Morero’s office to hand over their CVs
About three buses of Soweto residents arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning for a march to Mayor Dada Morero’s office to hand over their CVs.
They said Morero’s proposal to employ foreign nationals as traffic officers shows that there are job openings at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).
Groundbreaking SA study shapes global TB treatment guidelines
The results of a groundbreaking local clinical study have become the world’s first initiative in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis for all population groups, influencing World Health Organisation (WHO) policy.
BEAT Tuberculosis is a clinical study conducted at the Clinical HIV Research Unit (CHRU) Isango Lethemba TB Research Unit in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) over the past six years.
Jazz community mourns death of renowned SA drummer Makaya Ntshoko
The family of renowned South African drummer Makaya Ntshoko confirmed his passing on Wednesday morning.
“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, a renowned global figure, multi-award-winning legendary musician, mentor and lecturer.
School kids in Gauteng to re-enact The Lion King as production marks milestone year
In a significant year for The Lion King, school children in Gauteng will get the chance to re-enact the well-travelled production through collaboration between the National Children’s Theatre (NCT) and Disney Theatrical Group (DTG).
“It’s so unique that we are doing this production this year for the first time. We are celebrating our freedom, celebrating the release of the movie 30 years ago, the parallels are amazing,” original cast member of The Lion King stage production Ron Kunene told The Citizen.
Eben Etzebeth cleared to face All Blacks at Ellis Park
Just over 24 hours after being left out of the Springbok team to take on the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday, key lock Eben Etzebeth has been included in the match-23.
The veteran second row forward who has played 124 Tests was cleared to play after completing all the team’s training sessions this week and will now play off the bench in the crunch match.
SA team ready to open campaign at Paralympic Games
The South African squad have settled in Paris and are ready to go at the Paralympic Games, according to the team’s chef de mission, Patience Shikwambana.
A 31-member national team will compete at the quadrennial multi-sport Games which gets underway on Wednesday night with the opening ceremony where the SA flag will be carried by versatile track and field athlete Mpumelelo Mhlongo and swimmer Kat Swanepoel.
Yesterday’s news recap
READ HERE: Simelane’s dodgy VBS ‘loan’ | Why we don’t report crime | SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.