Maponya Mall attack: ‘We can’t allow ordinary people to become victims,’ says Nhlanhla Lux

By Siphumelele Khumalo

Former Operation Dudula Nhlanhla Lux leader says it is unfortunate that ordinary Soweto residents were the victims of a war they know nothing about.

Lux was speaking on Friday morning at Maponya Mall after an alleged confrontation between minibus taxi drivers and e-hailing drivers on Thursday evening.

At least three e-hailing cabs belonging to Bolt and Uber were torched outside Maponya Mall.

Photos and videos have emerged on social media showing the Uber and Bolt cars in flames on Thursday night.

‘Disgusting’

“It’s disgusting. In fact, one of the cars that were torched have nothing to do with Uber, absolutely nothing. So for me I am saying that the community is the biggest loser.

“The community becomes the biggest loser when such stuff happen. I have been asked to chair the meeting – all the malls in Soweto and government departments. One of the cars that were burnt belonged to an ordinary person from Soweto and has nothing to do with Uber or the taxi association.

“We are saying that we cannot allow that ordinary people become victims of a situation that they don’t even understand. Luckily no one died from this shooting, but the one person who was shot has nothing to do with Uber or the taxi association,” said Lux

Driver’s perspective

Speaking to Eye Witness News, a driver who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

According to news broadcaster eNCA, earlier on Friday, Uber and Bolt drivers closed entrances at Maponya Mall, stopping taxis from working until their meeting was adjourned.

The issue was about unregistered drivers. The allegation is some drivers offer trips for cheaper prices without using the app.

