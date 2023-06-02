Minnie Dlamini and others attend billionaire’s wedding in Paris

By Lineo Lesemane

Media personality Minnie Dlamini was one of the South African A-listers invited to the property mogul Sisa Ngebulana’s wedding in Paris.

The TV presenter posted pictures and videos on her Insta stories. In one story, she is dancing with a glass of champagne in hand.

“Warming up to the #NgebsWedding,” she wrote, captioning the video.

According to Maphepha Ndaba, Public Relations maven Pearl Nxele and other socialites, including Diane Paris, politicians Mzwandile Masina and Toni Yengeni, were also jetted off to Paris together with Minnie Dlamini for the wedding.

Who is Sisa Ngebulana?

Sisa is an Eastern Cape-born lawyer and billionaire. He is reportedly the CEO of the first black-managed and substantially black-held property fund to be listed on the JSE, Rebosis Property Fund Limited.

He is also the founder of Billion Group Limited, a multi-billion rand and award-winning property development and investment company.

In 2021, Sisa made headlines after it was reported that business director Mikaeel Moti, wanted the Billion Group and the Amatolo Family Trust to be dissolved because they owed him R17 million for his liaison and advisory services.

According to IOL, Mikaeel revealed in his 508-page affidavit that Sisa had assigned his company, Ammeti Holdings Property Limited, to facilitate negotiations of selling shares between the Billion Group and businessman Zunaid Moti.

“In accordance with the provisions of FA1, and on 22 December 2020, my attorneys made a written demand to the respondents to remedy its breach within a period of 14 business days from receipt thereof. Additionally, a copy of FA3 (business knowledge) was emailed to Ngebulana as is apparent from FA41 to FA4 3,” the affidavit reads as quoted by the publication.

Minnie’s Movie to air on TV

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported this week that Minnie Dlamini’s debut movie, The Honeymoon, is coming to TV and will be available on Prime Video on Youth Day, 16 June.

Starring in the movie, is comedian Tumi Morake, Kajal Bagwandeen, and Minnie Dlamini, just to mention a few.

Minnie told TshisaLive a few weeks ago that her character on The Honeymoon helped her deal with her divorce.

“My character journey gave me a lot of strength in fighting for myself and fighting for the life that I want to live moving forward,” she told the publication.

