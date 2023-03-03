Daily news update: Wits protest, Cabinet reshuffle and Eskom

Citizen Reporter

Wits students clash with police and guards as protest continues

The protest by Wits University students continued for the second day on Thursday, with some students clashing with police officers and security guards.

The protest is over some students not being able to register for the 2023 academic year and not getting places in the university’s residences.

Delay in Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle hints at ANC calling the shots

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 January 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As President Cyril Ramaphosa mulls over who to appoint in his cabinet in the much-anticipated reshuffle, it is likely the country will continue “lurking from issue to issue” as the president “panders towards the African National Congress (ANC)”.

This is according to political analyst and the director of programmes at the Auwal Socio Economic Research Institute (ASRI), Ebrahim Fakir, who spoke to The Citizen.

Eskom announces varying load shedding stages – here’s the updated schedule

Eskom turns 100 in March. Photo: Gallo

As the country continues to buckle under pressure due to load shedding, Eskom has announced varying stages of the power cuts until Sunday.

SA’s energy crisis

In a statement, the struggling power utility said stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday. Thereafter, stage 5 blackouts will kick in from 4pm on Thursday until 5am on Friday.

Terry Pheto’s luxury home auctioned after SIU investigations into Lotto funding

Terry Pheto’s home in Bryanston. Picture: online.assetauctions.co.za/

The house of Tsotsi star Moitheri (Terry) Pheto has gone under the hammer following the outcome of a damning Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Lotto funding.

The investigation found that Pheto’s home was built with funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding.

Proteas close in on victory at tea despite Blackwood resistance

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of West Indian opener Kraigg Brathwaite on day two of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Proteas closed in on an opening Test win over the West Indies at tea on day three, with the visitors on 93/6 at the break, still needing 154-runs to win the match at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

This was despite a fighting counter-attacking half century from Jermaine Blackwood, who was unbeaten at the crease on 52 off 56 balls, having struck eight fours and one six.

