Terry Pheto’s luxury home auctioned after SIU investigations into Lotto funding

The house of Tsotsi star Moitheri (Terry) Pheto has gone under the hammer following the outcome of a damning Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Lotto funding.

The investigation found that Pheto’s home was built with funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding.

High court order

The auction follows a preservation order granted by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, in Pretoria, to the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on 4 November 2022 to freeze Pheto’s Bryanston home.

Pheto’s luxury spacious home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a large open-plan dining room with a family room, lounge, a large rooftop garden with an entertainment area and a double garage, complete with staff quarters.

The SIU investigations revealed that the money used to purchase the land upon which the home was built came from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding to roll out a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at traditional circumcision practices.

After the preservation order was granted, Pheto’s legal representatives said they would not contest the order granted by the high court.

The SIU said Pheto’s home was one of nine luxury properties in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg, a BMW 420i and two ocean basket franchises in the East Rand with a combined value of approximately R25 million had been seized.

“The SIU was, in terms of Proclamation R32 of 2020, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NLC and the conduct of NLC officials and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state or NLC,” the organisation said in a statement.

Pheto is a well-known actress for her roles in the Oscar-winning movie Tsotsi, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom starring Idris Elba, and also appeared on the iconic soapie Bold and the Beautiful.

The well-respected actress was recently cast on the American version of the King Shaka TV series by Showtime.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney with additional reporting from Sandisiwe Mbhele