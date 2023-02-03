20 heavily armed suspects still at large after killing four men at KwaMashu hostel

Thapelo Lekabe

Twenty armed suspects are still at large after allegedly killing four people at a men’s hostel in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

The group of men were shot dead on Wednesday afternoon after gunmen entered the hostel and started shooting at several people who were inside a room and others outside.

Armed suspects believed to be hitmen

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said three people died at the scene, while a fourth victim succumbed to his injuries at a local clinic.

Five other victims with gunshot wounds were transported to a clinic, he said.

While police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the mass shooting, Netshiunda said they believed that the armed suspects were hitmen and the shooting could be linked to gang violence in the area.

“There have not been any arrests as yet but we are following all leads because we have been told there is about 20 suspects we are looking for.

“And although the motive has not been tightly calculated upon, the ongoing hitmen squabbles cannot be ruled out, but our leads will indicate which way to go,” said Netshiunda, briefing the media at the crime scene.

Task team to track down hitmen

He added: “We don’t know the exact number of those [armed suspects] who were inside [the hostel ], because those who were shot and killed; were not shot in one particular place. There are those who were shot inside one room and others were outside.”

Netshiunda said a tactical police team was assigned to the case to ensure the capture of the armed hitmen.

“The suspects are heavily armed and we have a team that is equal to the task. Heavily armed suspects will need equally heavily armed police officers; not because we want to have a shoot out, but we want to be safe as well.”

KwaZakhele mass shooting

Meanwhile, the death toll from the mass shooting in KwaZakhele in Nelson Mandela Bay metro, on Sunday, has been revised down to seven.

Seven people were shot dead and four others injured after two unknown gunmen entered a house and started shooting randomly.

The owner of the house, who was celebrating his birthday, was among those shot and killed.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu on Wednesday said seven of the deceased persons were identified and their names were released.

“Police were informed that one of the injured persons that was taken to hospital had passed away. The identity of this person was not known and when investigators visited the hospital on, 31 January 2023 to confirm his identity, they were informed that he is very critical and unconscious but has not passed away.

“The total number of deceased is now seven with four injured persons,” said Naidu in a statement.

She said no arrests have been made yet.

“The investigation is ongoing and the hunt for the suspects are continuing.”