No bru: Manager of Hartbeespoort’s illegal distillery appears in court

A Ford Ranger was seized along with R600 000 in cash after police found whiskey, brandy, gin and vodka were produced at an industrial scale.

A man appeared in court after allegedly running an illegal distillery near Hartbeespoort Dam.

He was arrested at the plot, Hekpoort Access, in the North West Province on Wednesday, 24 July. He appeared at the Brits Magistrate Court on Monday, 29 July.

The accused’s name is known to The Citizen but will not be published until he pleads.

Finding the tipsy truth

Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said their serious organised crime investigators and the metro police dog unit acted on information received about suspected illegal activities of the plot.

“Entrance was gained into the premises and [the accused] introduced himself as the manager and shareholder of the business,” Mavimbela said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the distillery was illegal. It was found equipped with high-end machinery for manufacturing, bottling and packaging.

“The fake products at an industrial scale, include whiskey, brandy, gin and vodka. These were also being branded on-site. Almost R600 000 in cash was seized from the premises.”

Machinery and alcohol estimated to be worth R20 million were also seized, with JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla saying this was a significant blow to the illicit alcohol trade and highlights the department’s commitment to combating organised crime.

“Exhibits were seized along with a Range Rover vehicle suspected to have been acquired from proceeds of crime,” added Mavimbela.

#JMPD TRU & SAPS Hawks dismantled an illegal distillery in Hekpoort, West Rand District, Gauteng seizing R570,000 cash, machinery & counterfeit alcohol worth R20 million. A 45-year-old male suspect was arrested. https://t.co/FChT6cKNNe pic.twitter.com/3nqsy2hrrf — Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) July 26, 2024

South African Revenue Services (Sars) customs officials were summoned to the scene for their role to confirm the Contravention of Customs and Excise Act, and the man has also been charged in terms of Contravention of the Liquor Act.

Mavimbela said other charges, including money laundering, are being considered.

The case was postponed to 28 August 2024 for further investigation.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.