Daily news update: NC pupil uses racial slurs | ‘No evictions of any student’ | Longwe Twala theft case postponed

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Northern Cape Education Department has urged a school in the province to investigate alleged racial comments by one of its students in a video shared online.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela stated that no student funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is facing eviction from their accommodation.

Furthermore, the case of renowned musician Chicco Twala’s two sons who allegedly stole from him has been postponed.

News Today: 5 September 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging wind in two provinces and extremely high fire danger in four provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Northern Cape Education Department calls for action over ‘racist TikTok’

The Northern Cape Education Department has urged a school in the province to investigate alleged racial comments by one of its students in a video shared online.

The video, showing a pupil referring to another child by the “K-word”, was posted on social media recently, where it drew intense criticism.

Image: TikTok/Twitter

Speaking to The Citizen, Northern Cape Education Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said the department advised the school to take the necessary disciplinary action.

CONTINUE READING: Northern Cape Education Department calls for action over ‘racist TikTok’

Mbeki tells students SA must deal with violence, dysfunctional municipalities

Former president Dr Thabo Mbeki engaged with the University of South Africa (Unisa) community, addressing critical issues like South Africa’s foreign policy, gender-based violence, and dysfunctional municipalities.

The Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs (TM-School) at Unisa hosted its engagement event, “Conversation with Mbeki”, on Wednesday, 4 September, at the Unisa Muckleneuk Campus.

Former president Dr Thabo Mbeki at the ‘Conversation with Mbeki’ event at Unisa. Picture: X/@MbekiSchool

The platform allows the Unisa community and school alumni to engage intellectually with the university’s chancellor on socio-economic and political issues, as well as local and international affairs.

CONTINUE READING: Mbeki tells students SA must deal with violence, dysfunctional municipalities

‘No evictions of any student’, says Manamela on Nsfas accommodation

Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela stated that no student funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is facing eviction from their accommodation.

On Wednesday, Manamela responded to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) during a National Assembly plenary hybrid sitting.

Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

In the Q&A session, the deputy minister revealed that Nsfas has paid out R1.9 billion towards student accommodation for both universities and technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No evictions of any student’, says Manamela on Nsfas accommodation

Labour Court upholds dismissal of Famous Brands’ employee over missing bag of sugar

In another case involving sugar in the workplace, the Labour Court overturned a decision by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to reinstate an employee after a 12.5kg bag of sugar disappeared.

Famous Brands approached the court, arguing that Commissioner Nolitha Mdledle committed material errors, misconceived the nature of the issues and committed material errors of law.

Picture: iStock

“These defects in her reasoning, in her award, were such that the outcome of her award was one that no reasonable commissioner could have reached on the evidentiary material properly before her,” argued Famous Brands.

CONTINUE READING: Labour Court upholds dismissal of Famous Brands’ employee over missing bag of sugar

Longwe Twala theft case postponed, brother off the hook

The case of renowned musician Chicco Twala’s two sons who allegedly stole from him has been postponed.

Longwe Twala and his brother Sello were reportedly arrested for theft and appeared on Monday in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Picture File: Longwe Twala, the son of 80s bubble gum musician and music producer Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala. Picture: Gallo Images

Longwe appeared in the same on Wednesday, however, his matter was postponed to 12 September for a bail application due to his past conviction for shoplifting.

CONTINUE READING: Longwe Twala theft case postponed, brother off the hook

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Prasa exec goes to jail | Axed MK MPs fight for jobs in court | ActionSA takes legal action against IEC