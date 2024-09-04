Daily news update: Prasa exec goes to jail | Axed MK MPs fight for jobs in court | ActionSA takes legal action against IEC

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of The Citizen's top stories.

In today’s news, former Prasa executive manager Daniel Mthimkhulu has been sentenced for fraud and misrepresenting his qualifications, 10 axed MK members of Parliament failed to reach a settlement with the party in court, and ActionSA has taken legal action against the IEC for choosing not to investigate the ANC’s Ezulwini debt settlement.

In entertainment, Makhadzi has appeared to copy an album cover of Rihanna and praise poet Jessica Mbanageni is mourned after her death.

In sport, a strong South African side has been picked for the T20 Women’s World Cup, and Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barker said the club knew that Rayners could potentially leave them after “such a great season”.

News today: 4 September 2024

Former Prasa exec Daniel Mthimkhulu sentenced to 15 years in jail for bogus qualification

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executive manager Daniel Mthimkhulu has been sentenced to 15 years for fraud and misrepresentation of his qualifications.

Daniel Mthimkhulu (Prasa head engineer), Mosenngwa Mofi (CEO of Prasa Rail ) and Lucky Montana (Prasa Group CEO) during a media briefing on July 6, 2015 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Philip Venter in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

Axed MK party MPs fail to reach settlement agreement as Zuma’s ‘contradiction’ in the spotlight

Ten ousted uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party parliamentarians have failed to reach a settlement agreement with the party, in a court battle that has thrown a spotlight on alleged contradiction by former president Jacob Zuma.

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town heard the urgent application filed by the former MK party members of parliament (MPs).

Ezulweni debt: ActionSA takes legal action against IEC for investigation ‘flip-flop’ [VIDEO]

ActionSA has announced it has taken legal action against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for its ‘flip-flop’ on a commitment to investigate the Ezulweni debt settlement of over R150 million.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont believes the IEC is failing its mandate. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The political party also announced it has lodged formal complaints against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Mchunu says ‘more extortion going on than meets the eye’ as police ramp up war

Over time, instances of extortion have become more prevalent and have now reached a point where all South African communities have become angry, bitter and agitated.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Facebook

This is what Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said on Tuesday as he briefed Parliament on his department’s plans to deal with the extortion syndicates in the country.

Good news for SA’s economy: GDP increased by 0.4% in second quarter of 2024

South Africa’s GDP increased by 0.4% in the second quarter of 2024 after 0.0% growth in the first quarter of 2024. Economists also expected an uptick of 0.4%.

Picture: iStock

Statistics SA announced the gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the second quarter this morning.

Imitation or inspiration? Makhadzi defends ‘copying’ Rihanna’s album cover

The cover of Makhadzi’s upcoming album has sparked a debate about South African artists mimicking their US counterparts and not being creative.

Miracle Child by Makhadzi looks similar to Rihanna’s album cover for her 2012 album, Unapologetic. Makhadzi confirmed she was inspired by Riri. Pictures: makhadzisa, Instagram, @KhulaniMalambe/X

Miracle Child by Makhadzi is set to be released on the first Friday of September and the revealing of the artwork by the BET award-winning singer on Monday had throngs of her followers wondering why it looks so familiar.

‘As’phelelanga’: Putco Mafani reflects on praise poet Jessica Mbanageni’s work

Using the title of the song she was featured on to describe the void created by the passing of praise poet Jessica Mbanageni, Putco Mafani said the country is incomplete without her.

Praise poet Jessica Mbangeni has been described as an internationally acclaimed woman Xhosa poet. Picture: jessicambangeni/Instagram

“She was a multi-talented young lady. Not only did she recite poems, but she collaborated with other artists in the making of music, top of the list would be Vusi Nova when she made a song with Vusi, As’phelelanga…and this time as’phelelanga [we are incomplete] because the first female poet of her stature has left us,” Mafani told The Citizen.

Wolvaardt to lead strong Proteas women’s team at T20 World Cup in UAE

Experienced opener Laura Wolvaardt will lead the Proteas women’s team at the T20 Women’s World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20.

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the SA women’s team at the T20 World Cup next month. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Wolvaardt will also captain the same 15-player group in the series against Pakistan prior to the World Cup.

‘We do our homework’ – Barker on Rayners move to Sundowns

Steve Barker has suggested that Stellenbosch FC could make another signing during the current transfer period following the departure of striker Iqraam Rayners.

Steven Barker, head coach of Stellenbosch FC and Iqraam Rayners holding the Carling Knockout trophy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 16, 2023. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Last week, Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed that the 28-year-old Bafana Bafana striker has signed a long-term deal with the club.

