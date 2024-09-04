Daily news update: Prasa exec goes to jail | Axed MK MPs fight for jobs in court | ActionSA takes legal action against IEC
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of The Citizen's top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, former Prasa executive manager Daniel Mthimkhulu has been sentenced for fraud and misrepresenting his qualifications, 10 axed MK members of Parliament failed to reach a settlement with the party in court, and ActionSA has taken legal action against the IEC for choosing not to investigate the ANC’s Ezulwini debt settlement.
In entertainment, Makhadzi has appeared to copy an album cover of Rihanna and praise poet Jessica Mbanageni is mourned after her death.
In sport, a strong South African side has been picked for the T20 Women’s World Cup, and Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barker said the club knew that Rayners could potentially leave them after “such a great season”.
See today’s weather forecast.
News today: 4 September 2024
Former Prasa exec Daniel Mthimkhulu sentenced to 15 years in jail for bogus qualification
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executive manager Daniel Mthimkhulu has been sentenced to 15 years for fraud and misrepresentation of his qualifications.
The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Philip Venter in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.
Axed MK party MPs fail to reach settlement agreement as Zuma’s ‘contradiction’ in the spotlight
Ten ousted uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party parliamentarians have failed to reach a settlement agreement with the party, in a court battle that has thrown a spotlight on alleged contradiction by former president Jacob Zuma.
On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town heard the urgent application filed by the former MK party members of parliament (MPs).
Ezulweni debt: ActionSA takes legal action against IEC for investigation ‘flip-flop’ [VIDEO]
ActionSA has announced it has taken legal action against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for its ‘flip-flop’ on a commitment to investigate the Ezulweni debt settlement of over R150 million.
The political party also announced it has lodged formal complaints against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.
Mchunu says ‘more extortion going on than meets the eye’ as police ramp up war
Over time, instances of extortion have become more prevalent and have now reached a point where all South African communities have become angry, bitter and agitated.
This is what Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said on Tuesday as he briefed Parliament on his department’s plans to deal with the extortion syndicates in the country.
Good news for SA’s economy: GDP increased by 0.4% in second quarter of 2024
South Africa’s GDP increased by 0.4% in the second quarter of 2024 after 0.0% growth in the first quarter of 2024. Economists also expected an uptick of 0.4%.
Statistics SA announced the gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the second quarter this morning.
Imitation or inspiration? Makhadzi defends ‘copying’ Rihanna’s album cover
The cover of Makhadzi’s upcoming album has sparked a debate about South African artists mimicking their US counterparts and not being creative.
Miracle Child by Makhadzi is set to be released on the first Friday of September and the revealing of the artwork by the BET award-winning singer on Monday had throngs of her followers wondering why it looks so familiar.
‘As’phelelanga’: Putco Mafani reflects on praise poet Jessica Mbanageni’s work
Using the title of the song she was featured on to describe the void created by the passing of praise poet Jessica Mbanageni, Putco Mafani said the country is incomplete without her.
“She was a multi-talented young lady. Not only did she recite poems, but she collaborated with other artists in the making of music, top of the list would be Vusi Nova when she made a song with Vusi, As’phelelanga…and this time as’phelelanga [we are incomplete] because the first female poet of her stature has left us,” Mafani told The Citizen.
Wolvaardt to lead strong Proteas women’s team at T20 World Cup in UAE
Experienced opener Laura Wolvaardt will lead the Proteas women’s team at the T20 Women’s World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20.
Wolvaardt will also captain the same 15-player group in the series against Pakistan prior to the World Cup.
‘We do our homework’ – Barker on Rayners move to Sundowns
Steve Barker has suggested that Stellenbosch FC could make another signing during the current transfer period following the departure of striker Iqraam Rayners.
Last week, Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed that the 28-year-old Bafana Bafana striker has signed a long-term deal with the club.
Yesterday’s news recap
READ HERE: Pastor Mboro causes scene | Retirement home ‘used for drugs, sex’ | All Blacks haka apology
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.