Daily news update: Baloyi joins MK | Foreigners are criminals ‘because of Home Affairs’ | Parliament slammed over Hlophe
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of The Citizen's top stories.
In today’s news, Bongani Baloyi is deregistering his party Xiluva and joining the MK, the EFF said illegal foreigners remain illegal and return to crime because of delays by Home Affairs, and the National Assembly has been criticised in court that impeached former judge John Hlophe was able to serve on the JSC.
In entertainment, broadcaster Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho says his near-death experience inspired him to write an autobiography. Also, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s documentary is up for some awards.
In sport, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been nominated for a Ballon d’Or award and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has explained why they are using a five-three bench split of forwards to backs in their next All Blacks Test match.
News today: 6 September 2024
Bongani Baloyi joins MK party: Xiluva to be deregistered
Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has confirmed that he will be joining the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.
Baloyi held a press conference in Soweto on Thursday where he announced that he would be de-registering his young political party, Xiluva, and throwing his support behind the MK party.
EFF says Home Affairs failures force foreigners to turn to crime
Failures and corruption at Home Affairs lead foreigners to pursue crime and result in xenophobia in South Africa.
That is what the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) argued during a question and answer session with Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber.
National Assembly accused of ‘passing the buck’ to MK party over Hlophe’s JSC appointment
The designation of former judge John Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission faced strong criticism in court on Thursday.
The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town heard urgent applications brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other organisations.
Six escaped elephants seen making their way back to the park, says SANParks
The six elephants that were spotted in the Mkhuhlu area in Mpumalanga were later noticed returning to the Kruger National Park on Wednesday.
This after hours of attempts by the South African National Parks (SANParks) to get them to return to the park.
Is daughter’s marriage to King Mswati a ‘strategic political move’ by Zuma camp?
The reeds have spoken in confirmation of Nomcebo Zuma’s engagement to Eswatini King Mswati III when the 21-year-old joined the ranks of hundreds of Swati women and girls in dancing for the polygamous monarch at the annual Reed Dance.
The daughter of former president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma appeared in the tiny kingdom’s colourful traditional garb as the “liphovela” or royal fiancée of the 56-year-old king on Monday evening.
Uncancelable: MacG says ‘near-death experience’ inspired him to release his autobiography
People tend to be rejuvenated by near-death experiences; making them more venturesome than before.
It’s the case with Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho who decided to release a book about his life after a near-death experience.
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ scoops a few nods at this year’s Saftas as nominees are announced
The story of South Africa’s beloved Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi has received nominations at this year’s South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas18).
The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, announced the slew of nominees for this year’s Saftas on Thursday morning.
Ronwen Williams up for Ballon d’Or award
Ronwen Williams has another reason to smile after cracking a nomination at the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards. The Bafana Bafana captain is one of 10 goalkeepers in the world nominated for the Yashin Trophy award.
Williams is up against some of the best shot stoppers in world football. The 32-year-old had a season to remember for both club and country in the last 12 months. He helped Mamelodi Sundowns win the newly-named Betway Premiership and the African Football League.
Rassie explains reason for Boks’ 5-3 bench split for key All Blacks Test
The Springboks have backed the traditional, but scarcely used, five-three bench split of forwards to backs for their huge Rugby Championship encounter against the All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm).
The Boks usually deploy their ‘Bomb Squad’ with a six-two split, while they have recently brought in the seven-one split to make their bench even more forward-heavy in some big games.
