Daily news update: Simelane denies 'improper relationship' with VBS fixer | 2008 xenophobic attacks 'planned' | Bafana AFCON draw with Uganda

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes embattled Justice Minister Thembi Simelane has denied that she benefitted from the Venda Building Society (VBS) mutual bank.

Meanwhile, former president Thabo Mbeki claims the violent xenophobic attacks which flared up in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township and spread to other parts of Gauteng in 2008, formed part of a “planned operation”.

Furthermore, Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha came off the bench to grab a last-gasp equaliser for Bafana Bafana on Friday in a 2-2 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group K draw with Uganda at Orlando Stadium.

News Today: 7 September 2024

The weather service has warned of cold to very cold conditions, with snowfall in parts of the Eastern Cape from Sunday and extremely high fire danger in five provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Thembi Simelane denies ‘improper relationship’ with VBS fixer

Embattled Justice Minister Thembi Simelane has denied that she benefitted from the Venda Building Society (VBS) mutual bank.

On Friday, Simelane appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice to account for allegations that she funnelled millions into the now-defunct VBS bank when she was the mayor of Polokwane in 2016.

Simelane appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice on Friday. Picture: GCIS

Simelane presented her report and statement to members of parliament.

JSC legal battle: Mpofu says DA wants to condemn Hlophe ‘for life beyond the grave’

The challenge to former judge John Hlophe’s appointment to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is akin to digging up his grave after he is already dead.

This is according to Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Advocate Dali Mpofu at Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The urgent applications brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA), Freedom Under Law (FUL), and Corruption Watch continued into the second day in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Friday.

SA’s brutal attacks on foreigners in 2008 part of a ‘planned operation’ − Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki claims the violent xenophobic attacks which flared up in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township and spread to other parts of Gauteng in 2008, formed part of a “planned operation”.

Mbeki dropped the bombshell on Wednesday during the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs’ (TM-School) student engagement event at Unisa in Pretoria.

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Masi Losi

The startling revelation is in stark contrast to the lofty ideals of the African Renaissance championed by the former statesman.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence questions why expert conducted further ballistic tests

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has questioned the rationale behind a ballistics expert conducting additional bullet tests after the initial results proved inconclusive.

On Friday, the defence concluded its cross-examination of Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Mangena in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, ending a grueling week of questioning on the witness stand.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa at Pretoria High Court on 14 June 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Mangena conducted a crime scene reconstruction and bullet trajectory analysis on 27 October 2014, the day after Meyiwa was fatally shot while visiting his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Mbatha strikes late to earn Bafana AFCON draw with Uganda

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha came off the bench to grab a last-gasp equaliser for Bafana Bafana on Friday in a 2-2 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group K draw with Uganda at Orlando Stadium.

Mbatha came on in the 81st minute to replace Sphephelo Sithole for his Bafana debut and fired in from just inside the area in stoppage time.

Rogers Mato (left) celebrates after giving Uganda the lead against Bafana on Friday at Orlando Stadium. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The result was not what Hugo Broos or Bafana would have wanted, but it had looked like it was going to be much worse, thanks to a horrendous error from stand-in goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

