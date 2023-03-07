Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here are changes to Ramaphosa’s Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to his Cabinet, replacing Lindiwe Sisulu with Patricia de Lille in the ministry of tourism.

Other ministers who did not return include Nathi Mthethwa, who has been replaced with Zizi Kodwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa appointed as electricity minister

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – 3 November 2010: Newly appointed Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane Kgosientso (Sputla) Ramokgopa introduces himself to the media and elaborates on his vision for the capital city and its people. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Lisa Hnatowicz)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed head of infrastructure in the presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as electricity minister.

Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Adress (Sona) last month that he would appoint a minister of electricity to specifically deal with the energy crisis that has gripped South Africa.

Load shedding increased to stage 5 after more breakdowns

Load shedding here to stay. Picture: iStock

In a bad start to the week, Eskom announced that load shedding will be increased to stage 5 from 4pm on Monday afternoon.

The parastatal said stage 5 load shedding will be in place until 5am on Tuesday morning.

This is why Nonku Williams is getting sued for R2m

Nonku Williams | Picture: Supplied/ Showmax

Despite building its reputation as TV show production company, Mmadipotwana Media is suing Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams for allegedly not paying them for PR and reputation management services.

Sunday World laid out Mmadipotwana Media’s side of the issue in a lengthy article detailing how the company arrived at the amount of R2.2-million for reputational damage, loss of income, and breach of contract.

Ten Hag slams ‘unprofessional’ Man Utd after Liverpool humiliation

Manchester United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag slammed his players after their embarrassing loss to Liverpool. Picture: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Erik ten Hag accused his Manchester United players of an “unprofessional” and “unacceptable” performance as they crashed to a humiliating 7-0 defeat at bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

United’s stunning loss ranked as their worst ever defeat against Liverpool and the joint heaviest in their entire history.

