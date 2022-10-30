Daily news update: Weather to get worse, Charity Mile results, Phalatse fights to stay in power

Citizen Reporter

With the last month of the Spring season fast approaching, South Africans can expect a lot of extreme weather conditions. This is according to the South African Weather Service.

Already this week, residents – particularly in parts of the Free State and Gauteng provinces – experienced severe weather conditions with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Bingwa and former champion jockey Gavin Lerena lead the pack at the Allied Steelrode-OnAMission Charity Mile, 29 October 2022 | Picture: Screengrab

Bingwa won the Allied Steelrode-OnAMission Charity Mile for the second year in succession at Turffontein on Saturday.

The five-year-old gelding started at odds of 10-1 and was confidently ridden by former champion jockey Gavin Lerena.

The charity associated with Bingwa, Epworth Children’s Home, won a cheque of R200,000.

Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)

Former Eskom executive, Matshela Koko and his family allegedly spent R38 million in kickbacks from a R2 billion tender on holidays and properties.

News24 has reported that R14 million of the total was spent on upgrading a block of flats in Middelburg as per the charge sheet and an affidavit by an investigating officer.

According to the affidavit, Koko also travelled abroad more than 30 times since January 2018 – including trips to Dubai, Addis Ababa and Hong Kong among others.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse during a press conference held at the DA offices in Bruma, 10 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Executive Mayor for the City of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says there is no substance to plans to have her ousted yet again.

Phalatse returned to the helm of the City for the second time in a space of weeks this week after she won her court battle against a motion of no confidence which led to her ousting in September.

Former Mayor Dada Morero reportedly said plans were afoot to institute another motion of no confidence against Phalatse.

eSwatini’s, King Mswati lll addressing the crowd at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Photo: Twitter

Saturday’s coronation of Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, marks the end of royal family succession battles.

This is according to Eswatini Monarch, King Mswati lll.

Addressing large crowds at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, Mswati lll urged those questioning King Misuzulu’s legitimacy to back off.

“It’s common that when a King passes on, a number of people step forward with the hope that they will be chosen to replace the late King.