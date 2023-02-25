Daily news update: KZN Sopa, new Free State Premier and Eskom CEO

Citizen Reporter

WATCH | EFF disrupt KZN’s Sopa after accusing premier of being a ‘liar’

EFF MPLs in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature were on Friday booted out of the provincial parliament.

This was after the party’s MPLs had disrupted Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s State of the Province Address (Sopa).

The MPLs, who were removed by members of the SAPS from the venue where the Sopa was being delivered at Pietermaritzburg’s Oval Cricket Stadium, had refused to be addressed by Dube- Ncube, whom the red beret claimed is a “liar”.

Mxolisi Dukwana elected Free State premier

Newly elected Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

African National Congress (ANC) Free State provincial chair, Mxolisi Dukwana, has been elected the province’s new premier.

Dukwana, who recently served as the Free State’s Economic Development MEC, was elected on Friday morning during a special setting of the provincial legislature in Bloemfontein.

Eskom appoints Calib Cassim as interim group CEO

Calib Cassim has been appointed interim Group Chief Executive Officer of Eskom Photo: Eskom

Struggling state-owned entity Eskom has announced it has appointed Calib Cassim as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

The power utility said Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice.

Cassim’s appointment follows the explosive exit interview with independent television news station eNCA, with former CEO André de Ruyter.

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ films announced by Warner Bros

Picture: Instagram / The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Multiple new Lord of the Rings films are on the way from Warner Bros, the Hollywood studio behind Peter Jackson’s blockbuster Oscar-winning trilogy said Thursday.

David Zaslav, CEO of parent group Warner Bros. Discovery, told an earnings call that recently appointed studio chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy had struck an agreement to make more movies based on JRR Tolkien’s epic fantasy books.

Cold Egyptian weather will not affect Sundowns, says Mokwena

Al-Ahly host Mamelodi Sundowns in a Caf Champions League group match on Saturday night in Cairo. (Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Since Mamelodi Sundowns arrived in Egypt, the cold winter temperature has been averaging at lows of 12 degrees and when Downs take on Al-Ahly on Saturday night, the weather has been forecasted at 13 degrees.

With Masandawana coming from a hot South African summer to the cold weather in Cairo one would think the players will struggle to adjust to different temperatures. Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena, however, does not seem to think so.

