No commission of inquiry into Prasa’s collapse for now

There will not be any commission of inquiry into the collapse of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), as suggested by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – yet.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa in his response to the Zondo commission report, he wanted to await the outcomes of investigations by the Hawks and a wide-ranging probe by the Special Investigating Unit.

In his recommendations, Zondo said he had an “uneasy perception that there was much about the ills at Prasa that has not yet been uncovered”.

About 33 Prasa employees were suspended and faced disciplinary action over the awarding of the R3.5-billion irregular contract to Swifambo Rail Leasing to supply locomotives to the beleaguered rail agency.

Swifambo Rail was behind the infamous “tall train” controversy, under former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.

The company won the contract in 2013 to supply locomotives, but the agency ended up with trains that did not fit SA’s rail specifications.

Last month, parliament’s standing committee on appropriations heard how Prasa underspent on capital projects for six years.

Ramaphosa said there was a view that the establishment of a further commission of inquiry into Prasa must be considered against existing initiatives which were probing the collapse of Prasa.

“There are currently investigations into Prasa by the Hawks and a wide-ranging probe by the SIU, including investigating governance and maladministration,” he said.

“We will await the outcome of those investigations before deciding on the establishment of a commission of inquiry.”

Ramaphosa said through the implementation of the state capture report, the country was in a new chapter of fighting corruption.

“Through the implementation of the actions contained in this report, we can start a new chapter and a new leaf in our struggle against corruption.

“No matter the challenges, we will walk this path together,” Ramaphosa said.

