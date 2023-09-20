Daveyton tavern tragedies: 10 dead in suspected zama zamas turf war

In just 24 hours, 10 people were gunned down outside taverns in Daveyton near Springs, Ekurhuleni, in what scared residents believe is a bloody turf war between zama zamas, or illegal miners, from Lesotho. On Friday, four people were killed by gunmen as they sat outside Matshidiso tavern in Rolong Street. Three people died at the scene and one died later. The following evening, at Tsibi’s tavern in the same street, six people were killed by gunmen. The second attack may have been carried out by the same gang, trying to eliminate witnesses. A resident of the area, who requested…

A resident of the area, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said the attack “definitely involved Basotho nationals”.

“The attackers knew the people who were there at (Matshidiso) tavern. They all knew each other,” she said.

She believed the second group of victims may have been killed because they witnessed the attack the previous night and could possibly identify the attackers.

“Unfortunately, now others have died because they witnessed those attackers committing a crime.”

As Gauteng police hunt the gunmen, a family expressed their grief after losing a loved one. Jankie Mphanya, 53, his nephew Moses Ntshangase, 40, and friends Thato Mohlakoana, 52, and Mlungisi Mabaso, 42, who were among those killed at Tsibi’s tavern.

Mphanya’s niece Ntjatja said she could not believe what happened.

“We were all sitting at Tsibi’s tavern when a friend called me inside to watch soccer.

“At first I refused, but ended up going.

“(After) about 10 minutes we heard gunshots. I got worried and scared about my uncle and cousin, who were sitting outside,” she said.

“We then heard a second round of gunshots. I kept asking the people in the house where my uncle and cousin were.

“There was then silence and when we went outside, that is where I saw someone laying on the ground wearing a white T-shirt and realised it was my cousin.

“I went closer to see properly and found my uncle on the floor as well. They were all dead.

“I kept asking them to wake up but nothing. It was hard.

“If I did not leave and remained there with them, I probably would have died as well.” Mphanya said there were high levels of crime in Daveyton.

“This used to be a safe place but it is different now. There are shootings happening all over.

“Just this past Friday, people have been shot. The following day it was my uncle. It has become such an unsafe area here in Basothong,” she said.

“I was always with my uncle. He would help me with everything. I hope the police arrest the people who did this.”

Jankie’s younger sister, Elisa Mphanya Mokone, said it was devastating.

“I am not coping at all,” she said. “My brother was such a jolly person. He did not deserve this.

“The manner of his death hurts the most. “The one thing I am sure of is that zama zamas are behind all these shootings.

“The only problem is people won’t talk because they are scared. This place is not safe and we live in constant fear.”

The Gauteng provincial legislature portfolio committee on community safety welcomed measures and extra resources set in place to track down the gunmen.

Its chair Bandile Masuku has requested members of the public who have information which might lead to the arrest of those responsible to bring the information to the attention of the police.

“The committee advocates for tighter laws to regulate and control areas where alcohol is sold and consumed, as alcohol can be seen as major driver of crime-related incidents in the province.