Probe launched into KZN horror bus crash that claimed eight lives

Church members, including a young child were killed in the crash on Sunday.

A team from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the South African Police Services (Saps) have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a horrific accident that claimed the lives of at least eight church members, including that of a young child in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident happened on the N2 between Richard’s Bay and Shaka’s Kraal on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said they arrived on the scene and found a mangled 82-seater bus lying down a steep embankment.

Crash

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the crash occurred at approximately 4:15 pm near route marker N2-28, 2,4S.

“The crash involved a passenger bus from Pontys Transport – Tongaat. Preliminary reports suggest that the crash happened due to a tyre failure, causing the driver to lose control. The bus subsequently went through a crash barrier, plunged down an embankment, and overturned.

“The incident resulted in eight fatalities, including six females, one male, and one child. Additionally, four individuals sustained serious injuries, 35 suffered minor injuries, and twelve remained uninjured,” Zwane said.

Condolences

Zwane said the precise cause of the crash is still subject to an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

“We express our appreciation to the hard-working emergency team that was involved in the rescue operation. We wish those injured a speedy recovery. They have been taken to various hospitals in Ilembe District Municipality.”

Scholar transport crash

Last week, a serious collision between a scholar transporter and two other vehicles injured at least 12 children.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near the corner of Marine Drive and Blackpool Road in Durban’s Bluff, KZN.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the cause of the crash is unknown, but authorities were investigating.

“Multiple children had sustained various injuries, and immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist.”

Jamieson said paramedics stabilised the children for moderate and severe injuries before transporting them to hospitals across the city.

