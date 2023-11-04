Desperate: North West livestock farmers plead for assistance

North West small-scale farmers are complaining about a lack of government support while they face drought, veld fires and invader pests. As a result, they say they are losing their livestock. Zeerust farmer Tshepo Nawane, who breeds goats, says he lost more than 35 animals after a drought on the Tswaneng communal farm where he owns 344 boer goats. “The heatwave affected my goats badly. I call on government to visit our farms to witness our daily struggles,” he says. “I believe they may be able to teach us how to avoid losing our livestock. I don’t need money from…

North West small-scale farmers are complaining about a lack of government support while they face drought, veld fires and invader pests. As a result, they say they are losing their livestock.

Zeerust farmer Tshepo Nawane, who breeds goats, says he lost more than 35 animals after a drought on the Tswaneng communal farm where he owns 344 boer goats.

“The heatwave affected my goats badly. I call on government to visit our farms to witness our daily struggles,” he says.

“I believe they may be able to teach us how to avoid losing our livestock. I don’t need money from the government, I need further training on how to manage a farm during this difficult period.”

Nawane started farming boer goats in 2017

Nawane started farming boer goats in 2017 with only 35 goats. He sells about 40 goats during winter which gives him between R65 000 and R80 000.

“I am self-employed and am able to hire two part-time assistants. I focused on farming because I was struggling to get a job. But I won’t be discouraged by these types of challenges as it’s part of the game,” added Nawane.

A veld fire engulfed several farms near Nietverdien last week which burnt grass used for grazing.

Veld fires worsen poor grazing

Another farmer, Ophathi Moletsane, says: “We were already supplementing food for our livestock by buying more so our cattle would not die of hunger as a result of drought.

“We have not had any rain this year, so the veld fires worsened the poor state of grazing on our farm,” he adds.

Moletsane rents Medford Park Farm between Zeerust and Nietverdien.

He has lost 18 cattle this year and is left with 90 cattle.

“The government is not helping us in times of disasters like this. We have been going to the office of the MEC for agriculture and rural development, Desbo Mohono, for much of this year without any intervention,” he says.

“I don’t know if these cattle will survive until we at least get enough rainfall.”

NW highly susceptible to periodic droughts

Wallie Mmutle, the provincial spokesperson for the department of agriculture, and rural development, acknowledges the challenges of the farmers.

“North West is highly susceptible to periodic droughts, especially in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and parts of Ngaka Modiri Molema districts,” says Mmutle.

“The province is also prone to disasters such as floods, veld fires and invader pests.”

Mmutle says 1.2 million hectares of land were burnt in the fire season that is still ongoing.

The loss was estimated at R432 million, with 250 animals and six people dying and 15 people suffering serious injuries.

Moletsane dismissed Mmutle’s claim, saying that neither the police nor the government had visited their farms since the disaster.

“We are mostly helped by local Afrikaner farmers who help us with their own resources,” he says.

Mmutle says the department is intervening by creating 1 200km of fire belts in the province, with each district receiving 300km.

“About 75% have been completed in three districts and only Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati is not completed, but work is under way,” he says.

Farmer given up on govt

Another farmer, Rabutana Nebraas Kotsedi, says he had given up on the government.

He has lost more than 25 cattle on the Moduwe communal farm where he is looking after his herd of 72.

“I just pray for rain to help these animals. I use a lot of money to get water and food for them.

“They have become a liability to me, but I cannot sell them as the prices are low on the market at the moment,” says Kotsedi.

“The government is not doing anything besides making empty promises.

“Why is it difficult to give us assistance to save our livestock? We also play an integral role in the food security of this country,” says Kotsedi.

Mmutle also claims that the provincial government is building earthen dams for communal farmers in Lehurutshe, Gopane and Motswedi villages near Zeerust.