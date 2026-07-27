Another blaze destroys homes in an informal settlement

While no fatalities had been recorded, one patient was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The dangers of living in an informal settlement were again highlighted over the weekend after multiple shacks burned down at the settlement at the Centurion Taxi Rank.

This was the fourth fire during the winter season, following the blaze last month at the Bremer Street informal settlement, commonly known as the Groen Containers, and the fire in May, at the Plastic View settlement where over 200 shacks were destroyed in two incidents days apart.

Emergency response to Centurion fire

Emergency medical services group CERT South Africa said their Centurion crew responded to a major fire incident in the CBD on Saturday evening, after reports of multiple dwellings on fire at an informal settlement near Centurion Mall.

“Upon arrival, crews found several structures alight, with Fidelity Secure Fire and the City of Tshwane Emergency Services fire department already at scene, actively working to contain and extinguish the blaze.

“Initial reports from residents indicated five people were unaccounted for. However, after several hours of firefighting operations, this could not be confirmed.”

Old East Safety Forum also responded to the fire alongside other agencies and organisations, assisting with crowd control, supporting the city’s emergency services department at the scene, and helping affected families in the aftermath of the fires.

It said that while no fatalities had been recorded, one patient was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was still unknown.

Calls for municipal action

Mamelodi resident Deego Mabula said he was deeply concerned about the informal settlements in the area.

“It is disheartening to see individuals and families living without basic necessities, such as clean water and proper sanitation facilities.”

Mabula said the municipality must take full responsibility for this situation, as it was local government that allowed the illegal camps to develop in the city.

“These individuals did not just appear from nowhere; many of them have homes but find themselves in these circumstances due to various factors,” Mabula said.

“This not only affects the lives of those in the settlements but also impacts the overall cleanliness and health of the city.

“We must enforce existing regulations against illegal camping and ensure that the area is properly managed.

“As concerned citizens, we can no longer turn a blind eye to these challenges.”

Mabula has urged the municipality to take immediate action to address this situation, relocate those affected, and implement sustainable solutions to prevent further illegal settlements.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services Management had yet to comment.