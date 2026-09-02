Dirco clears Sooklal over Zuma’s ‘Gupta’ visit

Dirco says assistance given to Zuma was limited to routine 'ceremonial lounge arrangements, airport courtesies' and travel facilitation.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Wednesday said an internal review cleared Ambassador Anil Sooklal following former president Jacob Zuma’s private visit to India in June 2026.

The department said the South African High Commission in New Delhi “did not facilitate any substantive engagement between former president Jacob Zuma and Mr Ajay Gupta during the visit”.

Dirco said the review looked into the assistance the High Commission gave Zuma during the trip and the High Commissioner’s attendance at a religious event in Haridwar, where Gupta was also present.

Dirco said it had completed its internal consultations with Sooklal over Zuma’s private visit to India from 25 to 27 June 2026.

What support the mission gave Zuma

Dirco said the Presidency told it on 19 June 2026 about Zuma’s planned private visit and asked for help with protocol and logistical plans.

This request was reportedly handled within approved boundaries. “In accordance with the established practice applicable to all former presidents,” Dirco explained.

The department said it then informed the South African High Commission in New Delhi and asked that the mission provide the “customary protocol support”.

According to Dirco, the High Commission reported that the two men had no substantial engagement.

“The mission did not facilitate any substantive engagement between former President Jacob Zuma and Mr Ajay Gupta during the visit,” Dirco said.

The department said the help given to Zuma covered only standard courtesies and travel arrangements.

“The assistance rendered formed part of the established protocol, administrative and logistical support ordinarily extended to former presidents through official channels, including ceremonial lounge arrangements, airport courtesies, liaison with host government authorities, and related travel facilitation,” Dirco stated.

It also said Sooklal and a designated mission official received Zuma on arrival, in line with standard protocol, and that similar assistance was provided when he departed.

Why the ambassador was at the Haridwar event

Turning to the religious gathering in Haridwar, Dirco said Sooklal attended in his official role after being invited separately.

The department said the High Commissioner did not travel to the event with Zuma or Gupta. “He did not accompany former president Zuma or Mr Gupta,” Dirco said.

“Although Mr Gupta was present among approximately 1 000 invited guests, the High Commissioner reported no direct interaction with him,” the department asserted.

How Dirco assessed the ambassador’s conduct

Dirco said its assessment was that the mission’s function in the visit was narrow and procedural.

“Confined to ceremonial reception and departure arrangements, as well as attendance at a public religious event for which the High Commissioner had been independently invited in his official capacity,” it said.

The department added that, based on the information available, the mission played no part in any private meetings between Zuma and Gupta.

Dirco was firm that support given to a former head of state carried no political weight.

“The government position remains that routine assistance to former Heads of State does not constitute authorisation to former heads of state to represent the government of the Republic or advance official interests,” Dirco emphasised.

Where things stand on the Gupta legal process

Dirco said government remained committed to constitutional principles.

It further confirmed there was no formal request to have Gupta returned to South Africa.

“Mr Gupta is not subject to an extradition request by South Africa.”

It said this did not stop ongoing cooperation with Indian authorities on legal matters involving the Gupta family.

“Dirco continues to facilitate cooperation between South African law enforcement authorities and the Indian authorities in respect of mutual legal assistance requests and other ongoing legal processes involving members of the Gupta family,” Dirco said.

Looking ahead, Dirco said it had proposed a new safeguard for future trips involving prominent former officials.

It said this new system would “enable the State to ensure that engagements of this nature are assessed for potential reputational, political, diplomatic or security risks”.