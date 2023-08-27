Disappointment as Nestlé discontinues Nesquik in SA

Nesquik will no longer be available in South Africa due to "lower demand".

South Africans have expressed their disappointment following Nestlé South Africa’s decision to discontinue its flavoured milk drink Nesquik in the country.

Nestlé South Africa has decided to discontinue Nesquik chocolate and strawberry (250g and 500g) from 21 August 2023.

News24 reported that the flavoured milk drink will no longer be available in South Africa due to “lower demand” for the product and a drop in sales.

“Nestlé understands that this may disappoint some consumers,” the company said.

Disappointment

Nestlé said it would continue producing its Milo, Hot Chocolate and Cocoa drinks.

“These brands have shown remarkable performance and consumer loyalty, making them the focus of Nestlé’s efforts to build a healthier and sustainable business for the future,” it said.

South Africans took to social media to share their disappointment.

Richard Spoor said: “I am not much into millenarianism and doomsday cults, but this persuades me that we are fast approaching the end of times.”

The Wayward Son said he is going to miss the Nesquik.

“Alas, I can’t deny it any longer…my prolonged childhood is now truly over! Sorrows, sorrows, prayers!”

Another Twitter user Kajoor Badaam Jannat Jelebae said people will be stocking up on the Nesquik now that it’s been discontinued.

“Gonna buy nesquik like how yall bought toilet paper in 2020.”

Chocolate Log

In 2020, Chocolate Log, another South African favourite also “logged off” from the South African market.

At the time, Nestlé made said the discontinuation of the brand, loved for over 50 years, was to pave way for innovation.

“As Nestlé, our purpose is to delight our consumers through tastier and healthier products. We know that one of the main drivers of the chocolate category is innovation and that consumers love new products. Taking this into consideration, we do discontinue certain products and introduce new ones to the market.”

Chocolate Log was a marshmallow filled, creamy, chocolate fusion with a crisp of milk covered chocolate bar.

