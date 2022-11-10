Lunga Simelane
10 Nov 2022
Poor quality: 94 out of 144 municipalities in SA supply unsafe water

In Limpopo, one of their worst performing municipalities is the Lephalale local municipality, which sat at 1.89%.

Municipalities are in the sewers
Picture: iStock
Two-third of the municipalities in South Africa are supplying unsafe drinking water to their residents. And three-quarters of towns and cities are discharging sewage effluent which has not been treated properly into rivers and oceans. Of the 144 municipalities in South Africa which treat water for potable supply to at least 22 million people, 94 do not meet the microbiological limit requirements. Statistics These statistics were extracted from the department of water and sanitation's accessible water and sanitation data repository. In addition, 112 out of 144 (77%) municipalities which treat sewage effluent caused pollution of streams, rivers and oceans due...

