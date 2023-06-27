Durban beaches closed again during school holidays

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

A broken sewage pump station in uMhlanga has put a damper on school holidays, having resulted in seven beaches across Durban being closed.

According to the eThekwini Municipality, the picturesque shores of uMhlanga Main, Westbrook, Bronze, Umdloti Main, Reunion, Warner and Winklespruit have been off-limits to holiday-makers and tourists alike due to alarming levels of E. coli contamination.

Just last week, the City of Durban had promised swift action to repair the malfunctioning pump station that was responsible for the contamination.

Authorities assured the public that the issue would be resolved by Sunday, allowing beach activities to resume as usual.

But by Monday, beaches were still closed.

Lindiwe Khuzwayo, a spokesperson for the city, acknowledged the frustration but said that the beach closures were implemented to prioritise public safety, urging patience until the water quality meets the required standards.

Khuzwayo acknowledged that while the closure of these popular beaches has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the holiday season, it is worth noting that there are still 15 beaches that remain open and deemed safe for recreational activities.

15 Beaches still open

“Beaches such as Point, UShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Thekwini, Country Club, Laguna, Brighton Beach, Toti Main, Pipeline and UMgababa offer alternatives for beachgoers seeking sun-soaked adventures,” she said.

ActionSA, a political party, told the media that it has also approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, seeking intervention and urging government departments to confront the ongoing sewage crisis head-on.

The party stated that court documents reveal that infrastructure concerns predated the 2022 floods, highlighting the urgency for effective and sustainable solutions.

Durban beaches were also closed during peak holiday season in December last year, due to sewage spillages and high E.coli levels.

The beaches were closed for over a month as clean-up operations continued.

The eThekwini Municipality has also then confirmed that a burst pipe caused by a blockage in Umhlanga’s McCausland sewage pump station that had affected the beaches.

The anticipation for improved water quality, swift resolutions, and responsible management of resources remains high, as Durban’s beautiful beaches hold a special place in the hearts of both residents and visitors.