Woman shot dead in Durban in apparent domestic dispute

A woman believed to be in her early 30s has been shot dead in Durban in a suspected domestic dispute.

It is understood the woman was shot in the early hours of Tuesday morning on Edwin Swales Drive before South Coast Road.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said police were on scene for further investigations.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find Saps in attendance. Paramedics quickly assessed the female who had sustained a gunshot wound to her head, however, she showed no signs of life and she was declared deceased on the scene.

“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown,” said Jamieson.

Last month, a woman believed to be in her sixties was also shot dead in Durban.

The shooting happened just after 3:30pm.

Jamieson said they received several calls about the shooting incident in Boniface Avenue, Montclair.

“On arrival, paramedics found multiple security companies in attendance and was shown where a female patient was found lying in the back of her vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patient and found that she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and head. Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased at the scene,” said Jamieson.

