Durban sinkhole being repaired after family’s near-death experience

The sinkhole is being repaired in two phases.

The eThekwini Municipality has said the sinkhole in the west of Durban which left a family of four injured is being attended to.

The incident occurred at the corner of Main and Ridley Park roads in Malvern, KwaZulu-Natal last week.

ALS Paramedics said the sinkhole was a hazard.

“ALS Paramedics responded to a fourth incident in a sinkhole at the corner of Main Road [and Ridley Park roads]. On arrival, paramedics found that local touring operators had rescued a family of four out of the water after the vehicle had submerged nose first into the sinkhole.”

Repairs

The eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Mandla Nsele told The Citizen the sinkhole was being repaired in two phases.

“The case of the sinkhole resulted from a pipe rupture under the road, leading to wash away or sinkhole formation. The Water Department has commenced with the first phase of repairs, concentrating on pipe repairs, backfilling of the underlying layers, and the proper barricading of the site.

“Once the Water Department successfully completes the first phase to satisfaction, the Roads and Storm Water Maintenance Department will take over the responsibility for the second phase. The progress is interdependent,” Nsele said.

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to avoid the intersection at all costs.

Sinkhole protest

Last year, a protest over lack of road repairs by residents in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg forced the closure of the Golden Highway.

The road passes through the Olifantsvlei Cemetery into Lenasia, Zakariyya Park Lehae and Vlakfontein among other areas.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the residents blocked the Golden Highway over lack of service delivery.

“The Golden Highway in Olifantsvlei is barricaded off to traffic between Cavendish Street and R554 Nirvana Drive. This is following a closure by residents who are protesting over the lack service delivery of fixing the roadway after a sinkhole developed,” Fihla said.

