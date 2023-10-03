Early snags and long queues: Queuing with pensioners after Sassa’s devastating glitch

Payouts proceeded with no repeat of last month's technical glitches, but there were reports of insufficient cash in KZN Postbank branches and slow-functioning systems in Gauteng.

A “system offline” and declined cards at a point-of-sale terminal failed to instil confidence among pensioners as they queued up for their monthly payments on Tuesday.

Recipients woke before the sun to hesitantly make their way to the various payout points in Gauteng, hoping that they would not again encounter the same delays they did when a technical glitch wrecked September’s payout.

The Citizen joined pensioners in the long queues as they waited for their payouts.

One pensioner outside the Westgate Post Office said she had arrived early in the morning and had been waiting more than 3 hours for her payout. The delay was reportedly due to systems being offline, sparking frustration in the ever-snaking line.

“We are sitting here in the sun. It’s about 30 to 45 minutes before we move one chair space forward. When we asked why we were waiting so long, we were told that the system was offline and now it is back, but it is slow.

“At least they are paying out. Last month, they just sent us home,” one of the pensioners added.

Last month, Postbank experienced a technical glitch that saw people turned away from payout points and made to wait several more days before they were able to receive their money.

Another pensioner, who stood in line at Shoprite Florida said she was relieved that she did not have to relive the nightmare of last month.

“I had to pay for transport twice to come and draw out my money. The first time I came, they told us there was nothing and sent us home,” she said.

“I’m so glad they paid us out on time now. There were no delays and we didn’t wait very long. Shoprite lines are moving fast today,” she said.

Lines at Pick n Pay Epsom Downs, where beneficiaries can collect their social grants via cashback at tills, also moved quickly. However, management said two of these transactions were declined because there were no funds on the card, hinting at possible isolated glitches in the system.

Insufficient cash KZN Post offices for payouts

Glitches in the system were more obvious in KwaZulu-Natal, where delays in delivering cash meant people were not able to collect their grant, as planned, from post office branches.

They were told to rather attempt to collect their grants at ATMs and retailers, such as Boxer, Pick ‘n Pay, Spar, Shoprite and Usave.

“The SASSA gold cards operate like any other bank card and can be used to make cash withdrawals from any bank ATM. The cards can also be used to make withdrawals over the till inside retail stores as well as make in-store purchases,” Postbank spokesperson, Dr Bongani Diako said.