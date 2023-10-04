News today: Petrol price pain, Senzo Meyiwa, heatwave, Sassa pain, and more

News today includes a sharp petrol price increase to put a severe dent in our pockets, and The Citizen joined pensioners in long queues as they waited for their Sassa payouts.

Meanwhile, the Ethics committee cleared Nxesi and Zwane of state capture allegations, and a tense standoff unfolded in the Gauteng High Court as the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumed.

News Today: 4 October 2023

In today’s weather update, an extremely high fire danger warning has been issued across three provinces, and a heatwave advisory is in effect from today until Friday.

Petrol price pain

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase from Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

The department’s spokesperson Robert Maake said 93 octane will increase by R1.08 per litre to R25.22 and 95 octane petrol will increase by R1.14 per litre to R25.68

Photo: Neil McCartney

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by R1.96 per litre to R25.01 while dies

Senzo Meyiwa trial

Key state witness, Constable Sizwe Zungu, faced tough questions about his failure to inform senior police officers about information that could have been crucial to solving the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

The police officer took the stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday to continue with his evidence on Tuesday.

Five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa appear at Pretoria High Court on 11 September 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial seeks the records a police officer used to document his travels on the day the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper died.

Constable Sizwe Zungu returned to the witness stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday for his cross-examination.

Ethics committee clears Nxesi and Zwane

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests has cleared MPs Thulas Nxesi, Cedric Frolick, Mosebenzi Zwane and Winnie Ngwenya of any wrongdoing in the complaints arising from the commission of inquiry into state capture reports.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The committee this week finalised some cases that directly flowed from recommendations made by the Zondo commission and cleared the four MPs of any wrongdoing.

A complaint was laid by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in 2020 following controversial businessman Edwin Sodi’s testimony at the Zondo commission, in which he revealed he had paid R45,000 to underprivileged schoolchildren following Nxesi’s request.

Queuing with pensioners after Sassa’s glitch

A “system offline” and declined cards at a point-of-sale terminal failed to instil confidence among pensioners as they queued up for their monthly payments on Tuesday.

Recipients woke before the sun to hesitantly make their way to the various payout points in Gauteng, hoping that they would not again encounter the same delays they did when a technical glitch wrecked September’s payout.

The Citizen joined pensioners in the long queues as they waited for their payouts.

Pensioners queue outside the Post Office in Westgate, awaiting their payouts. Image: Devina Haripersad

Meanwhile, pensioners in KZN were informed that some Post Office branches may not have cash for their Sassa grants.

Post Bank said recipients can also collect their grants from Boxer, Pick n Pay, Spar, Shoprite and Usave instead of South African Post Office branches.

“This is due to many Post Office branches in KwaZulu-Natal anticipating insufficient cash in store as a result of cash delivery delays,” it said.

Heatwave incoming

South Africa’s Weather Service (Saws) has sounded the alarm about an upcoming heatwave set to scorch several regions of the country.

Picture: iStock

Saws urged everyone in the affected areas to remain cool and stay hydrated.

The heatwave will kick in starting this Wednesday, October 4, and is expected to last until Friday, October 6.

In other news today:

