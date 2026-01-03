East London security guard assault: Suspect now without a job

On Wednesday, mining giant Exxaro identified the man in the viral video as an employee of a technology company.

Things have got worse for one of the suspects arrested for assaulting a security guard in the Eastern Cape earlier this week.

Baagi Technology, where he is an independent contractor, has not renewed his contract.

On Wednesday, mining giant Exxaro identified the man in the viral video as an employee of contractor Baaqi Technology.

The mining company barred the contractor from entering its premises following the assault.

Contract not renewed

Baagi Technology told The Citizen, they “unequivocally condemn violence” and any form of unlawful conduct.”

“The company has been referenced publicly in relation to an alleged perpetrator who was associated with Baagi through an independent contractor arrangement. That agreement reached its contractual end on 31 December 2025 and was not extended.

“The matter has been addressed strictly in accordance with the applicable contractual and governance processes. Baagi Technology remains committed to professionalism, ethical conduct, and responsible corporate governance,” the company said.

Vicious assault

The assault came after a group of men was captured on video allegedly kicking and beating 34-year-old Xolisile Nogwele, a guard at Ebuhlanti Marina Glen in East London on New Year’s Day, triggering widespread outrage on social media and calls for the perpetrators to be arrested.

Nogwele, on social media, said it was meant to be a “normal day” at work, but it changed when he asked one of the men in the video to move their car, which was blocking another.

“I was welcomed with ‘Xa singayisusi uzokwenza ntoni?‘ Loosely translated, ‘what are you going to do if we don’t move it’. One of the guys grabbed me by my neck, and things got worse as in the video. A case has been opened, and we pray that the law will take its course.” [SIC].

These individuals who assaulted this man must be found and held accountable. Someone out there knows who he is. Please come forward with any information so justice can be served. No one deserves to be treated like this. pic.twitter.com/mYKemNjKSl — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) December 31, 2025

Compensation

Thabo Mantyi, the director of Thabo Manyi Attorneys, has come to Nogwele’s assistance.

“The car guard must sue. An attorney will do that case without paying for the victim.”

Arrests

On Thursday, the police arrested two people and said further arrests were likely.

“The suspects, who face charges of common assault, were processed and released on warning on 1 January 2026. They are scheduled to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 7 January 2026,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are possible. No further information is available for release.”

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality strongly condemned the violent assault of the security guard, describing it as unacceptable and warned that violence in public spaces would not be tolerated.

