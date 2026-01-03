SA welcomes over 1 600 New Year babies as health dept flags rise in teen pregnancies

The Northern Cape recorded the lowest birth with 50 babies (28 boys and 22 girls).

South Africa celebrated the arrival of 2026 with the birth of 1669 babies who were safely delivered on the first day of the New Year across all nine provinces of the country`s public health facilities

The Department of Health made the announcement on Friday. This is an increase from 1,448 deliveries recorded last year at this time.

Top provinces

Gauteng recorded the highest number of births with 396 babies (198 boys and 198 girls), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with 334 babies (167 boys and 167 girls).

Limpopo ranked third with 234 births (110 boys and 124 girls), while the Northern Cape recorded the fewest births at 50 (28 boys and 22 girls).

ALSO READ: eMalahleni teens among moms who gave birth on Christmas Day

When the clock strikes midnight

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said one baby was born exactly at midnight.

“One of the first babies of the year was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital in the Western Cape at 00:00, weighing 3.8 kg, to proud mother Geneva Claasen. The Department congratulates all mothers and reminds them to ensure the babies are protected from childhood diseases and injury by getting immunised and by being careful at home.

“The Department is committed to travel side by side with mothers and caregivers to ensure all children receive the nurturing care they need to develop best,” Mohale said.

Teen moms

Meanwhile, Mohale said the department is concerned about an increase in teen mothers.

“More than 160 teenage girls are amongst mothers who delivered bundles of joy this year, compared to just over 80 teen mothers recorded in 2025 New Year`s Day.”

Collaboration

Mohale added that the department called for stronger collaboration on educating teens on sexual health.

“The Department calls for stronger collaboration with government, NGOs and other societal stakeholders, including parents, to implement various health interventions targeted at girls and young women together with their counterparts, to increase uptake of sexual and mental health services offered at various settings.

“This includes youth-friendly zones located within primary health centres or clinics designed to provide safe, youth-friendly spaces with confidential health services to empower them, and offer alternatives for healthier futures,” Mohale said.

Teen pregnancies

Teen pregnancies continue to be a major social crisis in the country, with thousands of teenagers giving birth each year.

StatsSA recorded 123 971 births by mothers aged 19 and younger between 1 January 2024 and 28 February 2025.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) said the scourge undermines the health, education and prospects of young South Africans.

ALSO READ: New Year’s babies: 12-year-old among those who gave birth