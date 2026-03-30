Comedian snubs Lebo M as $27 million legal battle heads to court

Private talks have broken down, and the high-stakes dispute is now set to be decided in court.

The dispute between producer Lebo M and comedian Learnmore Mwanyenyeka is heading to court, following reported attempts to resolve the matter privately that were ignored.

In a statement on Monday, Lebo M’s team confirmed that all reasonable, good-faith efforts to reach an amicable resolution had been exhausted.

The statement added that three formal attempts, over several weeks, to begin off-platform talks received no response.

The silence, the team claims, has been accompanied by escalating public commentary from the opposing side.

“Lebo M has consistently chosen dignity over noise,” said spokesperson Tshepo Mboni.

“However, the continued refusal to engage in constructive discussions, coupled with ongoing public misrepresentation, leaves us with no alternative but to proceed through formal legal channels.”

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At the centre of the conflict is not only a financial claim reportedly valued at $27 million. There is also a deeper concern around intellectual property, artistic ownership, and cultural legacy.

Lebo M is a globally recognised figure for his contributions to music and storytelling. He is said to be determined to protect the integrity of his life’s work.

The statement further accuses the opposing party of attempting to litigate the matter in the court of public opinion rather than through appropriate legal frameworks.

This, the team argues, reflects a calculated effort to distort facts, sway public opinion, and undermine due process.

“This is no longer discourse. It is a strategic attempt to pressure and mislead,” the statement reads. “We will not allow legacy, culture, and intellectual property to be negotiated in the court of public opinion.”

Despite the tension, Lebo M’s representatives emphasise that the initial approach was rooted in openness. Furthermore, there was a willingness to resolve the matter discreetly.

However, with repeated attempts rebuffed, the tone has now shifted towards legal clarity and enforcement.

“We approached this matter with openness. That door has been closed repeatedly. We now move forward with clarity, focus, and the full weight of the law behind us,” Mboni added.

As the dispute moves into formal legal territory, industry observers are watching closely. The outcome could have far-reaching implications. This applies not only to the individuals involved but also to broader conversations around ownership, creative rights, and accountability in the digital age.

For Lebo M, this is about more than a dispute. It is about safeguarding a legacy. It is also about preserving cultural heritage and ensuring that creative contributions are respected and accurately represented on a global stage.

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