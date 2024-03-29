Four men gunned down at informal settlement in Umlazi, KZN

KZN police said the deadly shooting allegedly began after the victims refused to give up their phones.

The motive of the killings is yet to be established. Photo: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed four people at the Uganda informal settlement in Umlazi on Thursday night.

It is understood a group of friends were drinking alcohol inside a shack when at least six suspects stormed in and demanded cellphones.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the victims reportedly refused to hand over their cellphones and one of the suspects drew a firearm and shot three people.

“As they were leaving the crime scene, the suspects allegedly met another man who was walking to the shack from a pit latrine and they shot him dead after he also reportedly refused to surrender his cellphone.

“All victims were declared deceased at the scene. The suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive of the killings is yet to be established, although robbery could not be ruled out,” Netshiunda said.

Police have appealed to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to tip-off the nearest police station or contact the crime stop number 08600 10111.

Gun battle

Meanwhile, four suspects who were wanted for various violent crimes in KZN including murder have been killed in a gun battle with police.

The shootout took place in Cato Manor on Thursday evening,

Netshiunda said officers acting on intelligence from the KZN Provincial Stabilisation wing proceeded to Cato Crest in Durban, where the men were reportedly renting a room in Standard Road.

“When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire and one police officer was saved by the bullet resistant vest when the suspects shot at him. Police returned fire and all four suspects who were inside the room were shot and fatally wounded. Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects.”

Netshiunda said the suspects who were from Inanda, were also wanted in connection with a murder in which a 27-year-old man in Cato Crest earlier this month.

