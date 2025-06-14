‘No one should be forced to risk their life’: Public Servants Association’s Eastern Cape floods plea

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane instructed all government departments to redirect their focus to service delivery, rescue, and relief efforts

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has called on Eastern Cape government departments not to put employees’ lives at risk.

This, amid devastating flooding in the province this week that has left at least 86 people dead and more than 10 000 displaced.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane instructed all government departments to redirect their focus to service delivery, rescue, and relief efforts, including restoring vital water and electricity services in the hardest-hit areas.

However, the PSA said this should not come at the risk of public servants’ lives.

“The PSA appeals to public servants to use their discretion when reporting for duty, placing personal safety above all else. No one should be forced to risk their life under unsafe conditions.

“Departments are reminded that special leave provisions exist to accommodate such circumstances, and employers are urged to act with empathy and flexibility, considering the severity of the current situation.”

The association called on all spheres of government to “deploy emergency services and humanitarian relief without delay, restore access to essential services such as clinics, schools, and government offices, and protect the safety and well-being of all frontline public servants and affected communities.”

“Urgent infrastructure assessments should be conducted and measures implemented to prevent further devastation.

“This disaster underscores the urgent need for strengthened disaster response capabilities and long-term

Investment in resilient infrastructure.”

Eastern Cape floods from ‘open sluice gate’?

Meanwhile, the Premier’s office has rubbished claims that flooding in Mthatha was caused by an open sluice gate at a nearby dam.

A social media user who spread the allegation called for a “class action [lawsuit] to hold the government to account”.

“Mthatha Dam has no sluice gate to open. Instead, it relies on its uncontrollable spillways to release water once it reaches a certain capacity. This design lets nature take its course safely and efficiently,” said the government, in response.

