Eastern Cape disaster: Sassa steps in

Sassa will provide two special vouchers to bereaved families to help them cope with immediate needs.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will distribute cash vouchers and essential supplies to thousands of families devastated by severe flooding in the OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape.

At least 57 people have died due to storms in the province since Monday, following unprecedented weather conditions that brought snowfall, destructive winds, and torrential rain.

Sassa Chief Executive Officer Themba Matlou announced the agency’s immediate response through its Social Relief of Distress program, mobilising resources to support the thousands of displaced residents whose lives have been turned upside down by the natural disaster.

Sassa offers immediate relief operations

According to Matlou, the agency has established three operational sites where 229 affected individuals receive daily sustenance through three nutritious meals.

The organisation has also distributed 229 vanity packs containing essential personal care items and five specialised baby packs to address the specific needs of infants affected by the catastrophe.

Cash voucher distribution plan

Looking beyond immediate relief, Sassa has formulated a detailed Disengagement Plan that will distribute cash vouchers to address the short-term financial needs of victims.

The comprehensive support package also encompasses two-ply blankets for warmth, individual mattresses to ensure proper rest, and school uniforms for affected students to maintain educational continuity during this challenging period.

Recognising the emotional and practical burden on families who have lost loved ones, Sassa will provide two special vouchers to bereaved families to help them cope with immediate needs during their time of grief.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape tragedy: What flood victims need and how you can help

Matlou emphasised that the agency’s intervention is grounded in legal authority, stating the organisation’s mandate stems from the Social Assistance Act to provide support during times of crisis.

“Social Relief of Distress is a temporary provision of assistance intended for persons in such a dire material need that they are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs.”

Matlou also extended his and the agency’s condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“We are working very closely with all the relevant stakeholders in the social cluster of the province to ensure that maximum support is given to the distressed families.

“We extend our gratitude to all stakeholders, partners, and community members who continue to support this vital work,” Matlou emphasised.

ALSO READ: Mabuyane admits province struggles with disaster management amid weather crisis

Scale of Eastern Cape weather devastation

The severe weather system that initially excited residents about potential snowfall in the Eastern Cape quickly transformed into a nightmare scenario.

What began as anticipation turned to terror as communities faced the full force of nature’s fury.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency responders reporting that approximately 10 000 people have been displaced from their homes.

The infrastructure damage is extensive, with 3 000 homes either damaged beyond repair or completely destroyed.

Ongoing humanitarian crisis

More than 1 500 individuals have been relocated to temporary accommodation in community halls and other available structures, as authorities work to provide basic shelter for those who have lost everything.

The situation remains fluid as rescue teams continue their search operations.

Tragically, while many victims have been located and accounted for, search and rescue operations continue for others who remain missing, including children whose families anxiously await news of their whereabouts.

NOW READ: Disaster and death in the Eastern Cape: A timeline