Eastern Cape floods: Police vow to ‘wake morals’ of looters

'You don’t deserve to be called a human being, and therefore, you don’t deserve to be treated as one,' the police minister told looters.

A man removes water from a shack after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on June 10, 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has issued a warning shot to looters in the Eastern Cape amid reports that criminals were stealing from the homes of those who had died, been evacuated, or were left stranded in floods.

Devastating weather in the province this week left at least 86 people dead and more than 10 000 reportedly displaced. The government has declared a state of disaster in the province and called for a national day of mourning to honour those who lost their lives.

While rescue efforts have been underway, opportunistic criminals have been on the rampage.

‘You don’t deserve to be called a human being’

Speaking on Saturday, Mchunu said 10 unlicensed high-calibre firearms were discovered in rescue efforts, with the head of the family “running away” when the guns were found.

He also lambasted those who were looting in affected areas.

“It is rubbing salt in a wound that is already bleeding. I don’t know what kind of person would cease the moment to steal. That is not stealing, actually, that is being an animal and a scavenger.

“I must promise that we will be very harsh to such people [looters], including trying to wake their morals.

“There’s no amount of excuse. Even if you are hungry, you’ve never eaten for whatever period, there’s no justification whatsoever that would push you to get into a home of deceased people and try and remove what you can.”

He said such behaviour was inhumane.

“You don’t deserve to be called a human being, and therefore, you don’t deserve to be treated as one,” he added.

Eastern Cape floods from ‘open sluice gate’?

Meanwhile, the Premier’s office has rubbished claims that flooding in Mthatha was caused by an open sluice gate at a nearby dam.

A social media user who spread the allegation called for a “class action [lawsuit] to hold the government to account”.

“Mthatha Dam has no sluice gate to open. Instead, it relies on its uncontrollable spillways to release water once it reaches a certain capacity. This design lets nature take its course safely and efficiently,” said the government, in response.

Ramaphosa blames climate change

President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed climate change during a visit to the affected areas on Friday.

“This is a catastrophic disaster for us, which is caused by climate change because we are not used to floods during winter,” Ramaphosa told the Mthatha community.

“During winter, we expect the cold here in the Eastern Cape, but now we are confronting floods. This goes to show the severity of the issue of climate change.”

