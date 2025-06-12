Disaster and death in the Eastern Cape: A timeline

At least 57 people have died in the province since Monday, following snowfall, wind, and heavy rain.

Flooded roads seen in Gqeberha following heavy rainfall on 10 June 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The excitement of possible snow in the Eastern Cape was quickly replaced by fear, panic, and then heartbreak for resident who lost their homes and belongings in storms this week.

At least 57 people have died in the province since Monday, following snowfall, wind, and heavy rain.

Rescuers claim that around 10 000 people have been displaced, and 3 000 homes were damaged or destroyed. At least 1 500 have been relocated to temporary shelters in community halls and other structures.

While many victims have been found, others, including children, are still missing.

Here’s a brief timeline of how the days of disaster unfolded:

Saturday: Bad weather warning for Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service issued a warning over the weekend that very cold, wet, and windy conditions were expected in the Eastern Cape from Sunday to Wednesday. Snow was forecast, leading to icy road conditions over the province’s high ground.

ALSO READ: https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/weather/weather-forecast-7-june-2025/

Monday: Road closure and travel restrictions put in place

As bad weather hit the province, the N9 road between Graaff Reinet and Middelburg was closed to traffic on Monday. The Eastern Cape transport department has warned of snowfall on roads and icy conditions.

There were restrictions on several other routes, as authorities monitored the situation.

A few hours later, it was reported that two trucks were involved in a head-on collision on the N10 between Cookhouse and Nxuba (Cradock). Rescuers struggled to reach the scene due to the intense snow.

ALSO READ: Snow hits parts of South Africa: Road closures, travel restrictions in place [PICS]

Tuesday: Taxi crash kills at least 5 people

The next morning, it was reported that a taxi crash on the N2 had killed at least five people. The crash happened just outside East London.

The driver claimed to have swerved to avoid a tree that had fallen on the road due to the bad weather, but he lost control of the vehicle.

ALSO READ: Bad weather in Eastern Cape: Five killed in taxi crash

9 more dead as Eastern Cape faces flood

Authorities said by Tuesday evening, flooding and adverse weather conditions had claimed more lives.

Six bodies were found around Decoligny village in Mthatha, and a seventh was recovered at Tsolo near the Bedlana River. The Eastern Cape government said an additional two bodies were found that evening.

ALSO READ: Nine dead as the Eastern Cape battles devastating floods

Missing taxi

A minibus was also reported to have gone missing on Tuesday. The 22-seater minibus taxi carrying 13 children was swept away by rising water. Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least three students clinging to trees and calling for help. The three were rescued.

Wednesday: Taxi found, but where are the kids?

Once floodwaters had receded on Wednesday morning, the taxi was recovered. While no children were found in the vehicle, six of the 13 students who were being transported at the time of the incident were reported to have died. The driver and his assistant were also declared dead.

Four children are still missing.

ALSO READ: Where are the kids? Eastern Cape scholar transport recovered, but children still missing

‘You can’t save the Eastern Cape with 1 helicopter’

Schools, electricity, and water infrastructure were all reportedly damaged in the storms. The MEC reported that as of 8am on Wednesday, about 6 038 pupils were affected by the flood-damaged schools.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane acknowledged that critical resource shortages compromised emergency response capabilities in the disaster-prone region.

“The area that is under-resourced is the eastern part of the province.”

The premier emphasised the critical need for localised emergency services, particularly diving units. He said helicopter and K9 unit stations in Mthatha were needed because they cover the most populated part of the province.

ALSO READ: Mabuyane admits province struggles with disaster management amid weather crisis

Death toll revised

By the close of the day, police had revised the death toll to 49.

Meanwhile, hundreds faced devastating damage to their properties and were displaced.

“In all the years I have lived, I have never seen a disaster like this … The numbers are escalating hour by hour. The situation is so bad on the ground,” Mabuyane said during an update.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape flood disaster claims 49 lives as toll rises

Thursday: What flood victims need and how you can help

Humanitarian aid organisations Gift of the Givers, the SA Red Cross Society and others provided resources to residents affected by the flood.

The dire situation called for urgent donations of:

Blankets

Mattresses

Drinking water

Toiletries

Hygiene kits

Clothing

Mattresses

Ready-made food

Meanwhile, the Butterworth water treatment plant had been damaged, cutting off the town’s main water supply.

Two water tankers were deployed by Gift of the Givers.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape tragedy: What flood victims need and how you can help

Death toll revised again

The death toll was again revised on Thursday morning, placing the number of deceased at 57.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape storms death toll reaches 57

Additional reporting by Renato Saqib