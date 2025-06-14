21-year-old remains behind bars for the murder of his 19-year-old student

Buba’s body was discovered in the veld between Bongweni and Khayelitsha in Kuyasa with stab wounds to her neck.

21-year-old Siphosovuyo Yabo remains in custody after appearing briefly before the Colesberg magistrate court in the Northern Cape.

Yabo is accused of murdering 19-year-old Bunono Alulutho Buba on 5 June 2025.

Northern Cape spokesperson Sergio Kock said Yabo’s case, scheduled for 9 June 2025, was postponed to Thursday for further investigation.

Murder

In a statement, Kock said police received information around 02:25 am that there were people who were allegedly being attacked at a drinking establishment in Khayelitsha.

Buba’s body was discovered in the veld between Bongweni and Khayelitsha in Kuyasa with stab wounds to her neck.

She was a first-year student at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in the Free State. The university has since called for justice to prevail.

“We call upon our students and staff to put the family of the deceased student in our prayers during these trying times.

“We also urge our students, staff, and communities in Colesberg to put faith in law enforcement and cooperate in affording Ms Buba and her family much-needed justice,” said CUT dean of students Dr Bernard Sebake.

19-year-old Bunono Alulutho Buba (left) and 21-year-old Siphosovuyo Yabo (right). Picture: Facebook/Missing person South Africa

Murder cases in Northern Cape

The Northern Cape saw an increase in murder rate during the fourth quarter of the 2024/25 financial year (January to March 2025).

While the national murder rate dropped by 12.4%, the Northern Cape’s rate increased from 6.8 to 8.3 per 100,000 people—a 23.1% increase, with 112 recorded murders in that period.

This stands in contrast to the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng provinces, which are typically associated with higher crime rates, where murder rates declined, contributing to the national decrease.

Personal conflict

Most murders in the province stemmed from personal conflicts such as arguments, misunderstandings, road rage, and provocation. Most incidents occurred in public areas (50 cases) and private homes (41 cases), pointing to violence arising in everyday settings.

Though the Northern Cape accounts for just 2% of the country’s total murders, the rise is considered notable.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu stressed that the increase will not be overlooked and said the police are introducing specific measures to address it.

“We are encouraged that all but one province showed declines in murder cases. The Northern Cape, although responsible for only 2% of national murder figures, recorded an increase that demands targeted intervention,” Mchunu said.

