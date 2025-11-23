Eastern Cape government official killed in N2 head-on collision

The tragedy has struck the province 'particularly hard'.

An Eastern Cape provincial government official has died in a head-on collision in the province.

The accident occurred on the N2 between Butterworth and East London on Sunday afternoon.

Seven other people sustained injuries.

Saddened

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department is deeply saddened by the passing of the official.

Binqose did not disclose the name of the government official.

“The collision occurred at approximately 15:20, on the N2 at Nciba, when a government vehicle travelling from East London towards Butterworth (Kokstad direction) collided with a Toyota double-cab carrying four occupants believed to be family members travelling from Butterworth towards East London.

Road safety

Binqose said the tragedy has struck the province “particularly hard.”

“Earlier today, we had commended motorists for responsible driving after a weekend with no major crashes reported. For this devastating incident to follow so soon afterwards has been difficult for us to digest, as it feels like the good progress we celebrated has been painfully interrupted.”

Investigations

Binqose earlier said the scene remained active with a stop-and-go system to manage traffic flow while emergency services attend to the wreckage and law enforcement officials process evidence on the road.

“A case of culpable homicide, along with reckless and negligent driving, will be opened at Kei Bridge SAPS for further investigation.

“The department extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased official and wishes all the injured a speedy recovery,” Binqose said.

Construction workers killed

On Saturday, two construction workers were killed after a truck ploughed into them in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred just after 11am.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find carnage.

“A truck had somehow lost control and left the busy roadway, mowing down two construction workers before going down an embankment.

“Paramedics assessed the two workers, both men believed to be in their twenties; however, both had sustained major injuries, and there was nothing Paramedics could do for them, and they were declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Investigation

Jamieson added that the truck driver sustained moderate injuries and was treated and transported to a nearby Hospital for further care that he required.

Police were on scene for further investigations.

