Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila’s deadly crash case postponed

The case against Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila has been postponed yet again in a matter that has been dragging on for a year.

The 29-year-old Mogaila appeared in the Tembisa Regional Court on Monday, where the matter was postponed to 2 December 2025 for the disclosure of the docket contents.

The postponement follows Mogalia’s first appearance in the Regional Court, where he faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing the scene of an accident and culpable homicide.

Docket

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said when the matter returns to court next month, proceedings will focus on a crucial procedural step that will allow both prosecution and defence teams to review all evidence collected in the case.

This includes witness statements, forensic evidence from the crash scene, toxicology reports and the dashcam footage that captured the collision.

Deadly crash

The accident occurred in October last year along Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa, where Mogaila’s BMW M2 collided with a Hyundai Grand i10.

The crash tragically claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela-Kekana. The nine-year-old’s mother, Keo Mavimbela-Kekana, and 13-year-old Thando Khethiwa, the son of Mavimbela’s friend, sustained critical injuries

The Sekhukhune United winger allegedly fled the scene and handed himself over to the police later that day. He was granted bail of R20 000.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police reported that broken liquor bottles and a white substance they suspect was cocaine were allegedly found inside the BMW M2.

Bail

The State alleges that on the day of the incident, Mogaila’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle carrying a woman and her two children.

Mogaila remains out on bail until his next court appearance.

Keo Mavimbela-Kekana, in July, stated that she was tired of the delays in the case against her and turned to AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit for assistance.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit spokesperson Barry Bateman said the unit also represents Thando’s mother, Carol Khethiwa.

