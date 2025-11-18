Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila’s deadly crash case postponed

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

18 November 2025

04:44 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Mogaila remains out on bail until his next court appearance.

Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila’s deadly crash case postponed

Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila. Picture: X/@MDNnewss

The case against Sekhukhune United soccer star Shaune Mogaila has been postponed yet again in a matter that has been dragging on for a year.

The 29-year-old Mogaila appeared in the Tembisa Regional Court on Monday, where the matter was postponed to 2 December 2025 for the disclosure of the docket contents.

The postponement follows Mogalia’s first appearance in the Regional Court, where he faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing the scene of an accident and culpable homicide.

Docket

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said when the matter returns to court next month, proceedings will focus on a crucial procedural step that will allow both prosecution and defence teams to review all evidence collected in the case.

This includes witness statements, forensic evidence from the crash scene, toxicology reports and the dashcam footage that captured the collision.

ALSO READ: Soccer star’s ‘special treatment’ after deadly crash concerns grieving mom [VIDEO]

Deadly crash

The accident occurred in October last year along Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa, where Mogaila’s BMW M2 collided with a Hyundai Grand i10.

The crash tragically claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela-Kekana. The nine-year-old’s mother, Keo Mavimbela-Kekana, and 13-year-old Thando Khethiwa, the son of Mavimbela’s friend, sustained critical injuries

The Sekhukhune United winger allegedly fled the scene and handed himself over to the police later that day. He was granted bail of R20 000.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police reported that broken liquor bottles and a white substance they suspect was cocaine were allegedly found inside the BMW M2.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bail

The State alleges that on the day of the incident, Mogaila’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle carrying a woman and her two children.

Mogaila remains out on bail until his next court appearance.

Keo Mavimbela-Kekana, in July, stated that she was tired of the delays in the case against her and turned to AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit for assistance.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit spokesperson Barry Bateman said the unit also represents Thando’s mother, Carol Khethiwa.

ALSO READ: Case of Sekhukhune United soccer player delayed, as girl’s uncle speaks of family’s ‘devastation’ [VIDEO]

Read more on these topics

Accidents AfriForum Ekurhuleni football mother Police Sekhukhune United F.C. Soccer

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News PKTT should not have been disbanded without proper consultation, another witness says
Politics ‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]
Weather More extreme weather expected to hit South Africa this week
Weather More rain expected in parts of South Africa on Monday
Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now