Truck ploughs into construction workers in KZN, two killed

Two construction workers have been killed after a truck ploughed into them in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred just after 11am on Saturday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the serious truck crash on the N3 Durban-bound before Marianhill Toll Plaza.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage as they found that a truck had somehow lost control and left the busy roadway, mowing down two construction workers before going down an embankment.

“Paramedics assessed the two workers, both men believed to be in their twenties; however, both had sustained major injuries, and there was nothing Paramedics could do for them, and they were declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the truck driver sustained moderate injuries and was treated and transported to a nearby Hospital for further care that he required.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

Meanwhile, several motorists sustained moderate injuries in a multi-vehicle accident on the R28 in Krugersdorp.

The accident occurred near the N14 and Hendrick Potgieter intersection on Saturday.

​Motorists travelling on the R28/ N14 Highway in the Krugersdorp area were advised to exercise extreme caution and expect residual delays near the Silverstar Casino interchange.

According to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, a Volvo Interlink truck carrying animal feed collided with stationary traffic, resulting in a 33-vehicle pile-up.

“Emergency services have successfully cleared the wrecked vehicles from the roadway. However, cleanup operations regarding debris and road safety checks are currently in their final stages,” said Fihla.

Fihla has urged motorists to reduce speed when approaching the Silverstar Casino vicinity on the N14.

​Police are currently investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving in connection with the incident.

