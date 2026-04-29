Education activist backs Gwarube’s call for probe into R285m textbook scandal

Gwarube asks Treasury to investigate possible irregularities in R285m textbook tender

An education activist has thrown his weight behind Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube’s demand for truth and accountability in the R285 million textbook tender.

This comes after Gwarube wrote to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, asking the National Treasury to investigate possible irregularities in the procurement process for textbooks for Grade 1-3 pupils.

Allegations

Gwarube said the allegations were “gravely concerning” and added that “at stake is the delivery of quality education materials to pupils across South Africa”.

“Any compromise in the integrity of textbook procurement directly threatens the ability of the education system to function effectively and undermines the constitutional right of every child to access basic education.”

Treasury

She said the National Treasury is the legal custodian of procurement compliance.

“Before taking any further steps, I am seeking advice from the National Treasury. Should the investigation by Treasury uncover malfeasance, I will not hesitate to act. Any and all those implicated will be dealt with.

“I cannot allow the future of our children to be compromised by corrupt individuals,” Gwarube said.

Truth and accountability

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has applauded Gwarube for calling for the truth and accountability in the R285 million textbook tender.

“At a time when our schools still face deep inequality, we cannot allow even one cent meant for pupils to be misused. The concerns raised are very serious.

“They speak to the need for honesty and fairness in how public money is handled. The future of our children depends on decisions that are taken in this regard,” Makaneta said.

Textbooks

Makaneta added that a textbook is not just paper and ink.

“It is a tool of freedom. It carries knowledge into classrooms where hope is often in short supply. When textbooks do not arrive on time, it is the child in the classroom who pays the price. It is the teacher who struggles.

“We believe that the truth must come out. If there has been wrongdoing, it must be faced with courage and corrected without delay,” Makaneta said.

He said the education of “our children is important and it must be protected with honesty and integrity.”

Scandal

The probe into the textbook scandal follows a News24 report alleging that the publishing house was registered just days after the terms of reference for the foundation phase national catalogue were released.

According to the report, the publishing house’s directors secured the majority of approvals to produce new materials for grades 1 to 3.

The report indicated that the company could earn more than R285 million from the contract.