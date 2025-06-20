Education MEC blames management of Pretoria school for pupil’s stabbing

Two people were arrested after Grage 11 pupil Lethabo Mokonyane was killed.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane speaks to pupils at the Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong informal settlement, Pretoria, on Friday after a Grade 11 student was stabbed earlier in the week. Picture: Supplied/Gauteng Education

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has urged pupils to play a role in combating bullying by reporting incidents to the authorities.

Chiloane was speaking on Friday morning at the Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria, where Lethabo Mokonyane, 19, a Grade 11 pupil, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a Grade 12 pupil on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the Grade 12 pupil had not attended school that day but arrived after classes had ended, just as pupils were boarding their scholar transports. He then proceeded to stab Mokonyane just outside the schoolyard.

Two people were arrested in connection with the killing.

“If you are being bullied, go to the principal and tell them what happened, whether it is verbal abuse, social media bullying or any form of bullying, because we have the rules of dealing with it,” said Chiloane.

Chiloane blames management of Lesedi Secondary School

The education MEC said the death of Mokonyane could have been prevented if the school’s management had played its role.

“The two learners fought initially, and then the parents were called in, and it was a very bad fight, the way weapons were used. And at that point, the school was supposed to have immediately suspended both of the learners and immediately enforced the code of conduct, and they did not do that. And these are the dangers when you don’t enforce laws.“

He said the school’s failure to enforce the law led to the situation being escalated.

‘Gangsterism is a problem’

He said another thing contributing to violence in school is gangsterism, with pupils forming groups within the schools.

“Gangsterism is a problem. Being involved in a gangster means you’re taking your life away from yourself. Being a gangster, I can tell you now, it means what you are doing in this school today was wasting your own time. The learner who died here may have grown up to become a lawyer, politician or sports star.”

Bullying in schools

Family spokesperson Shelly Mokonyane has called on authorities to fight against bullying in schools.

“As a result of bullying, Lethabo is gone, and who is next? My message to the children is that when they have differences, they must involve the teachers instead of fighting.”

Education specialist Hendrick Makaneta said school safety was a major cause for concern.

Makaneta said some pupils are failing to manage their emotions.

“Teachers alone will not be able to manage the day-to-day conflict amongst learners. Learners are members of communities and their conduct often reflects what they experience in those communities. The Grade 12 learner who killed another learner should be subjected to the court to get justice for the deceased learner.

“Learners should always feel safe in schools. We call on the prosecution authority to work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator is found guilty and also push for a maximum sentence to send a clear message to others that wrongful conduct of this nature will not be tolerated.”

Remoneilwe Diale from LOPECO Foundation, an organisation advocating for peace in schools, said, “Schools must be equipped with psychosocial professionals, not just after trauma but consistently, to identify learners who may be struggling with unresolved trauma, violent tendencies or mental health challenges.”