Fatal Grade 11 stabbing rocks Gauteng as education officials grapple with rising violence

A Grade 11 learner from Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, Pretoria East, was fatally stabbed by a fellow Grade 12 student on Tuesday, marking another tragic incident in what education officials describe as an escalating crisis of violence in and around Gauteng schools.

The victim died after being rushed to Lethabong Healthcare Clinic, where he was certified dead on arrival.

The incident occurred just outside the school premises as learners were boarding their scholar transport vehicles at the end of the school day.

Details of the student stabbing

According to preliminary reports, the Grade 12 perpetrator had not attended classes that day but arrived at the school after school hours specifically to carry out the attack.

The stabbing took place in the school yard area of the institution, which serves the informal settlement of Lethabong in Donkerhoek.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident, while the Gauteng Department of Education has deployed emergency response teams to address the aftermath.

Official response and support measures

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed profound grief over the senseless act of violence that claimed the young learner’s life.

According to Chiloane, the department immediately dispatched psychologists and the School Safety Unit to provide trauma counselling to affected students and staff while implementing enhanced security measures at the school.

“We are heartbroken by this senseless act of violence. No child should ever lose their life in the pursuit of education. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the school community during this incredibly painful time,” Chiloane stated.

The MEC issued a stern warning about the consequences of school violence, emphasising that such actions have life-altering implications for perpetrators.

“As the department, we strongly condemn all forms of violence in and around schools, particularly by learners. Our schools must remain spaces of learning, safety, and hope, not breeding grounds for brutality and violence.

“Learners must understand that violence has life-altering consequences. Such actions will not only remove you from the classroom, but may ultimately place you behind bars,” Chiloane said.

Pattern of escalating school violence

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona highlighted the concerning trend of violence affecting school children across the province.

Speaking to the media about multiple recent incidents, including the murder and mutilation of learner Likhona Fose in an alleged hate crime, Mabona emphasised the department’s commitment to supporting victims and their families.

The spokesperson detailed the psychological impact on surviving family members, particularly siblings who remain at affected schools.

Mabona revealed that the department’s psychological support services are operating under significant strain due to the frequency of violent incidents.

“Our psycho support has been working overtime. There [are] many violent incidents that are happening in and around our schools,” he noted.

The spokesperson referenced additional recent cases that have overwhelmed the department’s response capacity.

“We have an incident in Tsakane where you know children were involved in a sexual assault of a fellow learner, which is quite traumatic.



“Yesterday, there was an incident of stabbing in a school in Nkangala. A Grade 11 student also passed away as a result of the stabbing incident. We had to send our psycho support today to make sure that they provide necessary counselling to the school, but it’s quite heavy, it’s too much,” Mabona said.

Call for community intervention

Both education officials emphasised the need for broader community involvement in addressing the root causes of school violence.

Mabona issued a direct appeal to parents and community members to take active responsibility in instilling discipline and non-violent values in children.

“We just want to call upon parents. Let’s work together. Let’s make sure that um besides all other things that are happening our children as well need to be disciplined,” he stated.

The spokesperson connected the school violence to broader societal issues, calling for fundamental changes in community attitudes toward conflict resolution.

“We just want to call upon the community let’s pray let’s say instill discipline in our children as well. Let’s make sure that we are not a violent society because learners and the society will definitely you know reflect on our schools,” Mabona concluded.

The investigation into the Lesedi Secondary School stabbing continues as authorities work to establish the full circumstances that led to the tragic loss of life.

