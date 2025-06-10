KZN Education slams student violence at Lakehaven Secondary School

The department has launched a full investigation into the fight and has promised that those found responsible will face consequences.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has condemned a violent physical altercation involving students at Lakehaven Secondary School in uMlazi, describing the incident as “disheartening” and “unacceptable.”

A video circulating on social media shows uniformed pupils engaging in a group fight on school grounds.

The incident, which has sparked public outrage, includes allegations of racial intolerance, something the department has strongly denounced.

Zero tolerance for school violence

The department has reiterated its zero tolerance stance on school violence in any form.

“This violent act captured on video is condemned unequivocally by the department and it depicts learners involved in a group physical fight in full school uniform,” the department stated.

KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the department would act swiftly and decisively to ensure accountability.

“Schools are safe havens, where teaching and learning should be our number one priority.

“Jeopardising the safety of learners, teachers and staff is a serious criminal offence, against the law and we will act decisively to curb these incidents,” Hlomuka said.

Full investigation underway

The department has launched a full investigation into the fight and has promised that those found responsible will face consequences.

It is not yet clear what disciplinary action will be taken, but the department said perpetrators “will be brought to book.”

The department emphasised that racial intolerance has “no place in schools and society.”

Support for affected pupils

Furthermore, the department has expressed concern for the victims of the violence and has committed to providing necessary support.

“The Department deeply regrets the bodily harm and emotional distress caused by this incident on its learners and wishes them a speedily recovery and healing,” it said.

